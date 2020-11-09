CareerSource Southwest Florida will host its eight annual "Paychecks for Patriots," a hiring event aimed to help veterans and their spouses find employment in Charlotte and surrounding counties.
The annual event has helped over 6,000 people find jobs over the past seven years in positions ranging from entry level to managerial to career positions.
Paychecks for Patriots will connect military and veteran candidates with over 50 companies that recognize the value and dedication veterans have to offer.
“It’s a statewide initiative that helps veterans transition from the military to the civilian world,” said veteran Janeth Castrejon, communications manager at CareerSource. “We are really helping veterans and their families look at what the region is offering and connecting them with employers.”
Interested veterans can attend the event for free using a smartphone, tablet, laptop or computer. They will connect with employers over chat and video.
This year, the event is being held virtually. While it is dedicated to veterans, it is open to anybody looking for a job.
Although the unemployment rate in Charlotte County rose to 10% in July, it is slowly getting closer to full-time employment, which is considered a 4% unemployment rate.
“In our local economy locally, there are a lot of jobs to be filled, there's opportunities out there,” Castrejon said. “The time is now to act, to participate and to get after that job you’re looking for.”
November 10; 10a.m.-1p.m.; careersourcesouthwestflorida.com
