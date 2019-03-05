This coming weekend, it’s all about arts, crafts and bargains galore, as we present both the Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair and the Citywide Garage Sale.
The Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Festival, ironically alongside the length of Sullivan Street from the Event Center to Virginia, will be open to the public both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free, so make the city your destination to stroll around, meet the artisans and take the opportunity to see what’s new and exciting in our city.
The PG Chamber will have an info booth in front of our office on the corner of Marion and Sullivan to answer any questions you may have and to hand out literature for our members.
Also, on Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon, we’ll be hosting our March citywide garage sale in the Bal Harbor Plaza (Aqui Esta and Bal Harbor), where bargains galore will be on hand. While your visiting, remember to visit the other chamber member businesses in the Plaza as well. If you have goods to sell, vendor space is still available for only $15.
To reserve your space, call 941-639-3720 before 4 p.m. Friday. Setup starts at 7 a.m., using the Aqui Esta entrance to the plaza. Your registration gives you two parking spaces, one for your vehicle and one for your tables (or two parking spaces for your tables if you take your vehicle elsewhere after unloading). The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies will also be on hand to both sell items from their resale store and to collect any unsold items you as vendors might not want to take back home after the sale concludes.
Festival was great!
As we turn the page on our 2019 Wine & Jazz Festival, we firstly want to thank all who attended, supported and volunteered at the events over the weekend. Without you, the festival would certainly not run as smoothly.
This year’s artists were thrilled by the audience reaction to their performances. From opener Matt Marschak to Gerald Albright and the Sax Pack, we have received such great accolades on the festival, city, its people and its hospitality.
Needless to say, they all want to return and perform again, but the festival would be four weeks long if we included all the artists on our wait list.
Plans for 2020 are well underway already. This will be our 15th Anniversary Annual Festival and we plan on it being a real celebration of the longevity and success this event has brought to Punta Gorda. I am very honored to announce today the line-up for 2020, featuring the acts you have acclaimed as your favorites, to help us celebrate 15 incredible years.
Eric Darius, fresh from his 2018 appearance on our stage, is confirmed. Matt Marschak will return in 2020 to open the show in his own electric way and … Ms. Mindi Abair will return to co-host and take the show to an incredible retrospective climax as she returns to her jazz routes to present a performance of all those jazzy favorites that got her to where she is today.
So Mindi will be here twice — in November and in February — but giving two completely different and exciting shows. Blues-rock in November with her Boneshakers, and contemporary jazz in February. We are in for a treat!
Tickets, especially the VIP and Premium sections, are already being snapped up for 2020’s event at www.puntagordachamber.com Join us for the party as the celebrations continue.
More wine, music
Also, our second Punta Gorda Wine and Music Festival is set for Nov. 16 with our Festival Star Mindi Abair at the top of the bill. Tickets for that event are also on www.puntagordachamber.com or by calling 941-639- 3720. I’ll be meeting her very soon to finalize the attendance of her “friends” who’ll be joining her on stage in November! Punta Gorda is truly Music City Florida!
Visitors guide
The month of March is also the month we work with our partners at the Charlotte Sun^p for the annual printing of our Members and Visitor Guide for 2019/2020.
All existing members should already have been contacted by the Charlotte Sun^p ad department to secure your ad space in the new edition. It’s a truly great way to get annual exposure as we distribute these guides throughout the years in an abundance of places, plus we ship thousands to people all over the country who request the guide online. It is also that time of the year to make sure your details are correct on our PG Chamber database.
If you have moved, changed emails, phone numbers or office personnel, now is the time to let us know by calling Pat at 941-639-3720 so your details can be updated. Not a member? There is no better time to get onboard and take advantage of this great guide to publicize your business year-round. All members get FREE listing in the directory so don’t delay. Memberships are as low as $23 per month!
