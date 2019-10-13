We’re having an interesting Coffee on Wednesday from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m.at the Event Center. Last Spring, we got a good tip from the Charlotte County Society for Human Resource Management about an interesting seminar on the E-Verify program, which is an Internet-based system that compares information from a Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification, to U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Social Security Administration (SSA) records to confirm a person you might hire is authorized to work in the United States. Special Agent Juan Molinary with Homeland Security Investigations will be the featured speaker and provide business with useful information about E-Verify. WFTX Fox 4 is the Coffee sponsor. Please join us at the Event Center for coffee, networking and more. Nix & Associates will host the Oct. 24 Business Card Exchange.
Writing of Nix & Associates, Carla Nix and Denise Dill are spearheading the Hometown Community Christmas, Tree Lighting & Christmas Marketplace on Friday, Dec. 13 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the County Administration Building. There will be food trucks, craft vendors, caroling and more. Craft Vendors can reserve their space by completing or form in the newsroom online or call our Port Charlotte Office at 627-2222. Sponsorships are also available (with plenty of recognition for your business). The Official Tree Lighting will take place at dusk.
The 41st Annual Charlotte County Christmas Parade is the next day, Dec. 14. We will step off at noon from the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, head north on Taylor and disband at the Event Center. Information about this family-fun-day is on our website and in both offices.
Oct. 16 is National Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day. Observed annually on the third Wednesday of October, National Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day celebrates the invaluable work being done by chambers of commerce nationwide (no brag, just fact) to strengthen the economy, business community, and local enterprises of all sizes. We couldn’t do it without you fabulous members. You make us great. Thank you!
