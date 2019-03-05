Welcome to March!
Networking at Noon is March 13 at Angela’s Café Italiano, 258 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Please make your reservation in the chamber store or by calling 941-627-2222.
Our March Third Wednesday Coffee will feature a presentation by Travis Mortimer, assistant county administrator, who will discuss the progress of the sales tax projects. The Coffee sponsor is Around the Clock Fitness.
We hope to see you at 7:15 a.m. for coffee, networking and great information on March 20 at the Event Center. And, the Business Card Exchange is March 28 at Chapman Insurance Agency’s Port Charlotte office.
March 22 is the Chambers Day at the Rays, when members of the Charlotte, Englewood, North Port and Punta Gorda chambers will gather for game watching and networking.
Our annual Women’s Networking party is April 4 at our Punta Gorda office in the A.C. Freeman House from 5:30-7 p.m. Members may RSVP by calling 941-627-2222 or register in the Chamber Store. Big thanks to our current sponsors, Sonny’s BBQ and The Gilded Grape Winery. If you’d like to be mentioned next week as a sponsor, please call. Attendees are invited to bring us a promotional gift item by March 28 to be included in the 75 goodie bags.
How would you like some added recognition for your business? ChamberACTION, a group that helps us recruit and retain members, is looking to grow. If you have a few extra hours to spare each month to make contact with local businesses and would like to be introduced at our networking events, please call Mike McClellan at 941-627-2222.
Writing of Mike, he joined the chamber team last week as our new Director of Business Development. Mike comes to us from Fox 4 and Comcast, where he was an account executive. He serves on the board of the Homeless Coalition and was in the inaugural class of Leadership North Port. Welcome, Mike. We look forward to working with you.
CC-TV collaborated with Fire/EMS, Fawcett Memorial, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, Charlotte County Public Schools, Drug-Free Charlotte County, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and numerous businesses and community organizations to produce an informative and gripping four-part miniseries that covers teen texting while driving, bullying, drinking, drugs and teen suicide.
“Choices and Chances” premieres March 30-31 at Regal Cinema Town Center 16. Sponsorships are available. Tickets are free, but must be reserved at choices-and-chances.eventbrite.com. Watch the trailer at youtu.be/uODoiKBKWks. For information, contact Elizabeth Tracy at 941-623-1090 or Elizabeth.Tracy@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
