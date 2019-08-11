Nominations are being accepted for the Business of the Year 2019 Awards. If you’re a member and your business has grown in workforce and/or company sales/revenue/profit and you’re committed to the community, apply before Aug. 19. All nominees will be recognized here and at our Oct. 4 Annual Meeting Luncheon. We also invite you to nominate a Pacesetter and a young professionals for the Four Under 40 Award which honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the business community and have demonstrated leadership and continuing service to Charlotte County.
The Small Business Development Center will hold a no-cost workshop, "Your 20 Minute Business Plan: The Business Model Canvas — Business Plans Made Easy," on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 8-10 a.m. in our Port Charlotte Office. The Business Model Canvas class will help to you to quickly develop a portable, one-page business plan. Call 627-2222 to sign-up.
We have partnered with the North Port Chamber and Visani Comedy Club to bring you "Chamber Night at Visani" on Aug. 28. This is a fundraiser and our ticket sales will benefit Dollars for Mammograms. Tickets for the show are $10 and can be purchased at any of our upcoming events or stopping by the Chamber’s Port Charlotte office. The comedian will be Mike Armstrong, "America's Funniest Retired Cop." There will be time for networking and dinner before the 7:30 show. Doors open at 5 p.m.
On Sept. 4, we’re holding our first Breakfast Over Easy at 7:30 a.m. at Longhorn Steakhouse. This is simply an informal gathering for those who like a good buffet breakfast ($6) and networking. Please call 627-2222 so we can give the restaurant a headcount.
Our Summer Success program continues on Sept. 23 (not 9th) when Tim Fitzgerald discusses “Becoming a Networking Champion, Adapt Your Style to Win," from noon to 1 p.m. at the Board of Realtors. Advances registration is required.
On Oct. 7 from 12 to 1 p.m., we will be partnering with Google and the CDBIA for a “Reach Customers Online with Google” presentation. This is just $10 and will include lunch and drinks. Please sign up online or by calling the office. Learn how customers find your business online and how to promote your business using Search Engine Optimization and Smart Campaigns in Google Ads. We’ll also discuss best practices for: improving your website’s visibility on all devices, creating a free Google My Business listing and advertising your business.
Our regularly scheduled events include Networking at Noon on Wednesday at Leroy’s in downtown Punta Gorda. Please call our Port Charlotte office to register or visit the Chamber store. Our Aug. 221 Third Wednesday Coffee will feature a power point presentation by Mosaic and is being sponsored by the Charlotte Local Education Foundation. Our Aug. 22 Business Card Exchange will be at The Wyvern Hotel. The 8th Annual Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame Award Luncheon will be held on Aug. 23 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
Please join us for a ribbon cutting tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. at Forcefield Hurricane Protection Systems’ new facility at 2265 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. The event 15 years ago tomorrow was the impetus for the creation of their firm. Remember how we thought it was just going to be a rainy weekend…
