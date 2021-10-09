Ever since Ketan Vora and Bob Brier, co-founders of Pennsylvania-based Edgewater Group, took ownership of Punta Gorda’s Wyvern Hotel five years ago, the 63-room property has evolved into the jewel of East Retta Esplanade.
From its Perch 360, which CONNECT magazine recently featured among the nation’s top 10 rooftop venues, to its 88 Keys Florida, redesigned lobby and 50-seat private River Room, the hotel is effectively brand new.
Even while renovating and enduring a pandemic, Edgewater Group Director of Business Development and 37-year Punta Gorda resident Matt Nemec ensured that The Wyvern remained a staunch community partner.
On Oct. 5, Janis Cannon — Choice Hotels’ Ascend Hotel Collection Senior Vice President for Upscale Brands — presented The Wyvern with the corporation’s 2020 Ascending Community Service Award, to honor the boutique hotel’s uniquely active role in its community.
“We take care of each other,” Nemec said of their community involvement.
Underscoring the reasons for the award, Cannon, Vora and hotel general manager Frank Ceresoli presented a $2,000 check to Jolene Mowry, founder of Charlotte County Back Pack Kidz, a community nonprofit fighting childhood hunger and providing about 1,000 backpacks a week to children in need.
Honoring the Wyvern’s ongoing alliance with Punta Gorda’s Visual Arts Center, which has local artists display their work for sale throughout the property, and the Military Heritage Museum, the hotel team presented both with $500 checks.
