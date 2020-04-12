Ok, so here it is. We need YOUR help as well.
Anyone can join the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce to help us as we continue helping the entire community. If you’ve been looking for a way to be part of our now massive initiatives, you can help our business community and overall quality of life along with our already almost 1,000 dedicated members.
Call me personally to become a member of the chamber. You can join as an individual, business, or nonprofit organization. Amazingly, the annual contribution is as little $150 for an individual, $225 for a nonprofit organization, $235 for a sole proprietor, and $325 for a small business.
How about this. If you want to join today, call me on my cell phone at 941-979-2128.
Yes, I just did that.
Success Through Synergy
“Success Through Synergy” is chamber board president Tony Smith’s message of inspiration for the membership and the community during his year-long term at the helm. This mantra was unveiled when Tony took the reins on October 1, 2019, the beginning of the chamber new year. Did he have a premonition? Was he preparing us for this world of unknowns that we all now face?
A popular expression - the whole is greater than the sum of its parts - has served as the foundation for the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce throughout its 95 year history. The interaction and cooperation of the business community is now needed more than ever before. Recognizing that all businesses are facing unprecedented issues, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce remains here to help.
Our community will get through this and the chamber is still a leading force. Your continued investment is an essential component as we work toward a thriving economy once again. We are grateful for the dedicated businesses that invest in allowing our work to continue.
Remember, we are all in this together. You can also find membership information, including a printable application, on our website at charlottecountychamber.org.
Free, Free, FREE help is available for your nerves and noggin!
- We had our first group therapy call for business folks last Tuesday, with the next one being tomorrow. Let’s learn some new tools to help get those thoughts, fears, and anxieties under as much control as possible with the guidance of Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. Here are my two insider tips for joining the call:
- It's perfectly fine to use a fake name. When asked by the automated conference call line to identify yourself, make one up! Do some fun research, or use one of these handy-dandy famous fake names: Regina Phalange, Eton Doolittle, Mr. Underhill, Art Vandelay, Saul Wellingood (Yes, he’s a close friend of Saul Goodman.), or Flipper-Dipper-Doodle. Have fun!
- There’s no need to say a peep. Feel free to call in and just listen and nod from the comfort of your desk chair, pool float, boat deck, truck seat, kitchen stool, etc.
- This is for ANYONE in the business community. Employees, former employees, supervisors, managers, owners, CEOs, and all.
Join the free Chamber Support Group phone call each Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.. The call-in number is 978-990-5134, and the access code is 753640.
Mask issues
It’s strange to smile at people and then realize they can’t see it. Can they see it in my eyes? And speaking of eyes, that’s the only facial area benefiting from makeup now-a-days. But then again, even my eyes sometimes can’t be seen because my glasses are fogged up.
I also didn’t realize how much I must read lips. Is anyone else having a hard time hearing when they have a mask one over their nose and mouth? Strange.
If anyone wants to finance my invention idea, we need an air-conditioned face mask with a clear plastic area for the mouth to be seen. And we need lots of them. Soon.
Teri Ashley is the executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, now in its 95th year, with offices in both Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. She can be reached at 941-639-2222 or at tashley@charlottecountychamber.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.