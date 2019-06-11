On June 18 at 5 p.m. at the Event Center in Punta Gorda, you will get the opportunity to see and question the latest updates to the City’s Master Plan, as presented by Dover Cole, the marketing agency selected by the city of Punta Gorda to undertake an update to the City’s Master Plan.
We strongly suggest all interested parties should attend and become part of the whole process. Now is the time to take your seat at the table and to let your voice be heard. Don’t wait and say “how did I miss that?” The future look and feel of this community is in your hands. Change is inevitable, but you can be part of how that change is presented and implemented.
Tonight, (June 11) at 5:30 p.m., we conduct the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Taglio Cucina and Pizzeria Romano. Owner, Vitangelo Recchia already owns and operates Bella Napoli on Kings Highway and has recently opened his latest creation at 24065 Peachland Blvd, Port Charlotte. All are invited; just please call us on 941-639-3720 to let us know you plan to attend.
Networking will continue Wednesday at the crazy hour of 7:15 a.m., as the Fourpoints Hotel plays host to our Business over Breakfast, with Melissa Hughes of Morgan Stanley as our guest speaker.
Then June 18 at 5:30 p.m., we gather at Village Place Rehab Center, 2370 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte for our June Business After Hours.
To RSVP for either, please call 941-639-3720 or email reception@puntagorda-chamber.com. Potential new members are always welcome to put their training wheels on!
Now we also have something new to celebrate. Our festival queen, Mindi Abair, and co-host of our November festival, got married. The party here is all set for Nov. 16 with Mindi at the top of the bill. Tickets for this event are on www.puntagordachamber.com or by calling 941-639-3720. Joining Mindi will be Larkin Poe and Shawn Brown. As well as these three acts for the Saturday show, the weekend of Nov. 15-17 contains a gourmet wine dinner with Mindi and Eric and a full Sunday brunch in the presence of the “Reverend” Shawn Amos with Mindi sitting in. All of the various ticket options can be found on www.puntagordachamber.com. Just follow the event link from the homepage. Punta Gorda is truly Music City Florida. You’ll also find the tab there for our 15th Annual Wine and Jazz Festival in February, that hosts an incredible line-up too.
The Animal Welfare League has let us know they are in dire need of Purina cat or kitten food at this time. If you are able to help them out, you can either drop off supplies at their Drance Street location in Charlotte Harbor or drop it off at our office, 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda and we’ll make sure they get it on your behalf.
The Backpack Kidz are also in need of supplies to help out needy and hungry kids this summer. If you have any spare snack-size non-perishable item you wish to donate, please drop them at our office (open M-F 9-5). This community is so giving and generous; we truly appreciate your assistance.
Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St. will be hosting its first community open house from 5-7 p.m. June 17. They will be showcasing all that PGICA has to offer, from educational programs to exercise, entertainment and rental space for your special event. Meet club reps, staff, and board and tour the facility. Light refreshments served. Open to the public. RSVP requested at 941-637-1655.
King Fisher Fleet at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda, supports the Military Heritage Museum by offering free Sunset Cruises to everyone who becomes an Annual Museum Member during the month of June. To enroll, visit the Military Museum at their new location: 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. When signing-up, members will receive a voucher for a free Sunset Cruise which is valid for use during June or July.
There’s so much more to find. Go to www.puntagordachamber.com. Click Quick Links and locate the Friday Facts. You’ll never be so well informed!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.