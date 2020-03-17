A Business Damage Assessment survey has been activated to assess the impact of the coronavirus on Florida's local business operations.

The survey, managed by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, will evaluate businesses affected by COVID-19 and the impacts the virus has had on the local economy so actions to implement appropriate relief programs can begin.

The survey can be taken online at FloridaDisaster.biz.

