By NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA
TALLAHASSEE — State political candidates faced a Tuesday deadline to file reports showing how much campaign money they raised in October.
Here are top legislative fundraisers for the month. These totals reflect money raised for campaign accounts and do not include money raised by political committees affiliated with many candidates:
Senate:
Former Rep. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, District 21: $107,900
Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, District 39: $81,750
Fleming Island Republican Jennifer Bradley, District 5: $41,355
Rep. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, District 27: $35,975
Rep. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, District 35: $30,381
Former Rep. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, District 9: $30,230
Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, District 23: $27,575
Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, D-Miami, District 37: $22,876
Democrat Alexis Carter, District 9; $19,401
Rep. Loranne Ausley, D-Tallahassee, District 3: $17,805
House:
Rep. Jackie Toledo, R-Tampa, District 60: $71,900
Gainesville Democrat Kayser Enneking, District 21: $66,545
Rep. Jason Fischer, R-Jacksonville, District 16: $45,450
Rep. James Buchanan, R-Osprey, District 74: $43,350
Key Largo Republican Rhonda Rebman Lopez, District 120: $40,165
Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, District 21: $38,665
Rep. Vance Aloupis, R-Miami, District 115: $37,800
Okaloosa County Republican Patt Maney, District 4: $35,150
Cape Coral Republican Mike Giallombardo, District 77: $32,035
Sebring Republican Ned Hancock, District 55: $28,635
Rep. James Grant, R-Tampa, District 64: $27,900
Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples, District 106, $24,720
Rep. Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, District 51: $23,101
Rep. Amber Mariano, R-Hudson, District 36: $22,550
Orange Park Republican Sam Garrison, District 18: $22,000
Rep. Rick Roth, R-West Palm Beach, District 85: $21,150
Rep. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, District 66: $20,500
Rep. Jayer Williamson, R-Pace, District 3: $20,000
Rep. Rene Plasencia, R-Orlando, District 50: $18,800
Rep. Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, District 65: $17,157
Niceville Republican Jonathan Tallman, District 4: $17,020
Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, District 25: $16,750
Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff, R-DeLand, District 26: $16,450
West Park Democrat Brian Johnson, District 101, $16,238
Islamorada Republican James Vernon Mooney, District 120: $16,030
Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, District 47: $15,703
Rep. Anthony Rodriguez, R-Miami, District 118: $15,500
Rep. Mike Caruso, R-Delray Beach, District 89: $15,250
Rep. Alex Andrade, R-Pensacola, District 2: $15,050
Source: Florida Division of Elections
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.