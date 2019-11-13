By NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

TALLAHASSEE — State political candidates faced a Tuesday deadline to file reports showing how much campaign money they raised in October.

Here are top legislative fundraisers for the month. These totals reflect money raised for campaign accounts and do not include money raised by political committees affiliated with many candidates:

Senate:

Former Rep. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, District 21: $107,900

Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, District 39: $81,750

Fleming Island Republican Jennifer Bradley, District 5: $41,355

Rep. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, District 27: $35,975

Rep. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, District 35: $30,381

Former Rep. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, District 9: $30,230

Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, District 23: $27,575

Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, D-Miami, District 37: $22,876

Democrat Alexis Carter, District 9; $19,401

Rep. Loranne Ausley, D-Tallahassee, District 3: $17,805

House:

Rep. Jackie Toledo, R-Tampa, District 60: $71,900

Gainesville Democrat Kayser Enneking, District 21: $66,545

Rep. Jason Fischer, R-Jacksonville, District 16: $45,450

Rep. James Buchanan, R-Osprey, District 74: $43,350

Key Largo Republican Rhonda Rebman Lopez, District 120: $40,165

Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, District 21: $38,665

Rep. Vance Aloupis, R-Miami, District 115: $37,800

Okaloosa County Republican Patt Maney, District 4: $35,150

Cape Coral Republican Mike Giallombardo, District 77: $32,035

Sebring Republican Ned Hancock, District 55: $28,635

Rep. James Grant, R-Tampa, District 64: $27,900

Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples, District 106, $24,720

Rep. Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, District 51: $23,101

Rep. Amber Mariano, R-Hudson, District 36: $22,550

Orange Park Republican Sam Garrison, District 18: $22,000

Rep. Rick Roth, R-West Palm Beach, District 85: $21,150

Rep. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, District 66: $20,500

Rep. Jayer Williamson, R-Pace, District 3: $20,000

Rep. Rene Plasencia, R-Orlando, District 50: $18,800

Rep. Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, District 65: $17,157

Niceville Republican Jonathan Tallman, District 4: $17,020

Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, District 25: $16,750

Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff, R-DeLand, District 26: $16,450

West Park Democrat Brian Johnson, District 101, $16,238

Islamorada Republican James Vernon Mooney, District 120: $16,030

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, District 47: $15,703

Rep. Anthony Rodriguez, R-Miami, District 118: $15,500

Rep. Mike Caruso, R-Delray Beach, District 89: $15,250

Rep. Alex Andrade, R-Pensacola, District 2: $15,050

Source: Florida Division of Elections

