The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E) in Charlotte County could use more help to serve victims in the area.
Stephanie Lucy, operations lead, said right now the organization needs volunteers to answer the hotline, serve on the hospital response team or work in the two re-sale shops.
"We could also use someone to purchase groceries for the shelter once a week," Lucy said. "Our re-use stores have been getting a lot of donations recently and we could always use more volunteers."
The retail stores are in Englewood and Port Charlotte near the county recycling/transfer stations and are currently open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
"Everything is available to survivors for free," Lucy said. "They can get clothes, furniture and household goods."
There is no minimum of hours required to volunteer, and no experience is necessary as full training is provided.
"Our court advocates and hospital response team get more training as those positions require shadowing more experienced volunteers and staff," Lucy said. "Anyone is welcome to volunteer — from students to senior citizens. We also have table events in the community because we need to reach a variety of demographics."
The organization is now offering a text hotline. Text 941-499-8534 to get help.
Those interested in volunteering can fill out a form online at https://carefl.org/giving/volunteer or call 941-639-5499 and ask for Julie Dennis, volunteer coordinator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.