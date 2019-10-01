Good Day to all! Did you know that in the early 16th century, this area’s indigenous people were the most powerful in all of south Florida?
When Juan Ponce de Leon’s fleet entered the Charlotte Harbor estuary in late May 1513, he encountered a people and culture in place for over a millennium and they weren’t happy to see him. Early Spanish sources refer to them as the Calos, Calus, Caalus, and Carlos, but the name eventually became Calusa, interpreted as “fierce people”.
And fierce they were, with warriors described as tall, well built, and having prevalent body paint, resisting Spanish and European conquest for 200 years.
The Calusa “kingdom,” centered on what is now Charlotte and Lee counties, is believed to have extended from just south of Tampa Bay to Cape Sable and at times even into the Florida Keys. The “fierce people” also exerted considerable influence on the Mayaimi around present day Lake Okeechobee, the Tequesta and Jaega on Florida’s southeast coast, and some believe perhaps even the Ais to the northeast, just south of today’s Cape Canaveral.
The Calusa were coastal dwellers and lacking stone, fashioned tools from oyster, clam, conch, and whelk shells. Relying on water routes to control their territory, they utilized dugout canoes to navigate coastal and interior waterways, even excavating canals to make travel more efficient. By the early 1600’s, it’s believed they had established trade with Cuba.
Unlike other of the peninsula’s indigenous people, the Calusa did not cultivate the land, likely due to abundant seafood resources. Nets fashioned from palm fiber cord, with standard mesh sizes, were utilized to catch a variety of fish. Plentiful shellfish and crustaceans were easily harvested from the shallow waters and discarded shells heaped into large middens (mounds).
With this reliable food source, most estimates of the Calusa population center around 10,000 occupying some 50 villages, with speculation it may have reached upwards of 50,000. The largest village, home of the paramount chief referred to as a “king” by the Spanish, is thought to have been on Mound Key in Estero Bay, where his dwelling is described by early Spanish chroniclers as large enough to hold 2,000 people comfortably. More on what became of this powerful nation in my next column.
Thank you to everyone that helped make the Society’s annual lobster bake event a success. Looking forward to next year, September 26, 2020. Get it on your calendar now!
“Did You Know” appears every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. For more information visit: charlottecountyfl.gov/services/historical or call 941-613-3228.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.