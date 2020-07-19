Seven weeks into summer camp, the Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County reports that the kids and staff have remained healthy due to social distancing and mask wearing.
There are 70 campers at the center this year and about a dozen staff members.
"We developed policies and plans and redeveloped policies and plans," said said Executive Director Lynn Dorler. "Kids needed to re-learn to be together in groups, how to be safe in our new normal, and continue experiencing social activities that will help them develop important life skills."
Everyone gets temperature-checked before entering the building, and staff have installed handwashing stations outside. Each group has a home base where they eat and do all daily activities, and there is no interaction between groups.
"Every day we learn new things and so much uncertainty makes it difficult for families to decide what the best is for their children and their education under current circumstances, but our experience shows it is possible to create a safe and healthy environment," Dorler said. "We worried a lot before summer camp 2020 started and that has not changed, but our kids are learning, having fun and proudly wearing their masks to protect themselves and others."
Every year the staff hosts a party for the kids on the last day of camp, but this year due to CDC guidelines and to ensure social distancing they've opted for a safer plan.
"We would like to continue the tradition of doing something special for the kids to transition from summer camp to back to school — whenever that might be this year — and we'd also like to include our community friends," said Boys & Girls Club Director of Development Monica Luna. "We came up with the idea of having a community drive-thru BBQ Party. We will have music and a BBQ dinner packed to go along with treat bags for the kids."
The event is planned for July 30. Organizers are looking for sponsors to help out with the cost of this event. Call 941-235-0668 for more information.
A golf tournament fundraiser is planned on Sept. 26 at St. Andrews in Punta Gorda. This will be the 11th annual event and one of the largest fundraisers for the organization. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Visit the www.bgcofcc.org for details on how to register or call 305-494-2954.
