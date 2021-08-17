One of two Miami FedEx Ground distribution centers built by SunCap Property Group

This FedEx ground distribution center in Miami, built by developer SunCap Property Group, is 247,334 square feet. The developer is planning a facility of similar size in Punta Gorda.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SUNCAP PROPERTY GROUP

PUNTA GORDA — A North Carolina-based commercial real estate development firm has received preliminary approval to build a 250,000-square-foot distribution center on Piper Road in Punta Gorda, and its tenant will likely be FedEx.

SunCap Property Group's website shows it has built five projects in Florida, and all are FedEx distribution centers of similar size to the facility planned for Punta Gorda.

A call to FedEx confirmed a FedEx distribution center in Punta Gorda is being discussed.

"FedEx Ground is engaged in discussions with local officials for the potential leasing of a package distribution center on Piper Road," an email from a FedEx media representative confirmed. 

Preliminary rendering for proposed distribution center on Piper Road

Calls to FedEx headquarters confirmed the giant shipping company is in lease discussions with North Carolina-based SunCap Property Group to which has submitted plans to build a 250,950-square- foot distribution center on Piper Road, south of Cheney Brothers.

"A project of this size requires careful planning and close coordination with the developer, city, county and state officials," the representative said, adding that the firm will not publicly discuss details of the project until it has been finalized.

SunCap Property Group LLC, represented by the firm's legal counsel Jason Bria, submitted the firm's site plan to Charlotte County on May 27. It was approved on June 29, said Maryann Franks, the county's Community Development zoning coordinator.

The facility and parking lot — with spaces for more than 430 vehicles — will take up some 25 to 30 acres of the 100-acre parcel, said Dave Gammon, executive director of the Charlotte County Office of Economic Development.

He called the project "impressive" and a great addition to the community.


"It is going well in the planning department," he added.

Groundbreaking is slated for November.

"The tenant would occupy the building in a year," Gammon said. "It would be ready in the 2022 season." 

He said the location was "ideal," being near Interstate 75 and Punta Gorda Airport, and although the entrance will be on Piper Road, a large portion of the property is along Jones Loop Road.

Once finished, the distribution center will be one of the largest buildings in the area. Cheney Brothers, which is a 345,000-square-foot facility, is north of the proposed SunCap Property Group site.

The building, which is near the large pond off Piper Road, will be visible from I-75, Gammon noted.

Calls to SunCap Property Group representatives and an email to Jason Bria were not returned.

Franks said the firm will next submit its final site plan for review, and upon approval SunCap will be able to pull its building permits.

SunCap has built FedEx distribution centers in Pompano Beach, West Palm Beach, Jacksonville and two in Miami.

