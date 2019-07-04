Nate Winkler is typically known as the Captain America on a paddleboard at the Freedom Swim. He used to have longer hair, growing it out for three years. But this year, he trimmed his long locks into what he described as a "majestic" mullet for a good cause. As vice chairman of Veterans Initiative for Therapeutic Arts, he raised over $1,500 to help veterans in exchange for an ultra-retro haircut by Kerri Chamberlain, a hair stylist from Port Charlotte salon Vuja' de'. The chairman of the organization, Mike Bernicchi (right), helped color his mullet and mustache red, white and blue prior to the swim. Fat Point Brewing is holding an event today, in which all of the proceeds from the sales of a limited-edition lavender and blackberry firkin beer will go to VITA.
