Car club donates toys

The Vintage Motor Car Club of America Southwest Florida Region recently delivered donated toys to the Salvation Army for distribution to Charlotte County children. Pictured from left: Capt. Claudia Roseno, of the Salvation Army and coordinator of the local Angel Tree program; Maureen Larkin, with Cloe in her 1953 MGB; and Lee Royston, president of the car club.

 PHOTO PROVIDED


