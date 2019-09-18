Punta Gorda Garden Club meeting
The Punta Gorda Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. today in Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
The guest speaker will be Sue Gilleo from the Peace River Wildlife Center who will describe their mission, the care, preservation, treatment and protection of Charlotte County’s native wildlife.
Guests are welcome to attend the club’s regular, free monthly meetings which begin with light refreshments followed by a speaker and a brief meeting.
For more information about the Punta Gorda Garden Club and its programs and activities please contact club president, Carol Houston at 941-764-7177, or visit the club’s website www.pggc.org or the Punta Gorda Garden Club’s Facebook page.
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary Golf Scramble
Sign-ups have begun for the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary’s Annual Golf Scramble that will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at St Andrews South Golf Club.
Golfers of all abilities welcome. Shotgun start at 7:30 am. The registration fee of $75.00 ($50 tax deductible) includes golf and cart, continental breakfast and lunch and prizes. If you don’t have a team, you can be paired up.
If you don’t golf, you can help by sponsoring a hole, donating raffle and silent auction items, or a cash donation. It’s all for the animals. The registration form can be downloaded at www.standrewssouth.com
Or call Sue at 941-639-5261, ext. 3 for information.
Upcoming talk on life, death
Is it possible to have a good life and a good death?
Bill Schoolman will be the guest speaker at the Secular Community of Southwest Florida meeting at 3 p.m., Sept. 29 at the Punta Gorda Boat Club.
Schoolman is manager of the Final Exit Network’s speakers bureau and he will talk about planning and preparing for death.
Schoolman will talk about not only living wills and medical directives about death but issues such as choosing death over pain and being kept alive by machines.
The boat club is located at 802 West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda.
For more information call: Robert Moran, 941-380-8648.
Casino trip coming up
Women With A Mission is sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee Casino on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The cost for this popular trip is $25 per person, which covers bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot at 9:30 am, and will return the same day at
approximately 6 pm. There will be complimentary water and treats of the bus and a 50/50 drawing will be available.
Reservations will be taken on a first come basis. For more information call Marie at 941-255-0005.
