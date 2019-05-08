The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Travis G. Walters, 22, 2200 block of Lee Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft.
• Amelia K. Gonzalez, 34, Vineland, New Jersey. Charge: battery.
• Katelynn A. Templeton, 29, 22400 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kimberly A. East, 48, Fowlerville, Michigan. Charge: battery.
• Douglas J. Dunne Jr., 30, 23100 block of Glory Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of 3 grams or less of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kyra M. Anderson, 32, 7500 block of Ebro Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering or prowling.
• Christian K. Zuber, 35, 21400 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license is suspended or revoked and presenting proof of insurance known to be invalid.
• Anthony J. Rose, 33, Lewisville, Ohio. Charge: battery.
• Raja A. Mahshie, 27, 16400 block of Chicopee Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds.
• Joe E. Wilcek, 70, 2600 block of Denicke St., North Port. Charge: engaging in pawnbroker business without a license.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Toby R. Mejia, 40, 2800 block of Emrich St., North Port. Charges: trafficking in property known to be stolen and false owner information on pawned items valued less than $300.
• Christie Karen Anderson, 42, 1100 block of Capricorn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: smuggling, introducing contraband into a detention facility and petty theft. The following charges were dropped: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nicole T. Daly, 43, 25300 block of Norwall Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Leonard A. Cinquegrano, 73, Cape Coral. Charges: impersonating a law enforcement officer and and possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of smuggling or introducing contraband into a detention facility was dropped.
The following defendants entered a pre-trial diversion program:
• Nicole A. Gauss, 22, 400 Pebble Beach Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: selling or giving an alcohol beverage to a minor.
• Stephen M. Smith, 47, Cape Coral. Charge: hunting turkey within 100 yards of bait.
• Ryan Rodriguez, 29, Key Largo. Charge: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Irina M. Kyre, 21, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: delivering a controlled substance.
• Joseph R. David, 30, Citra, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Jericha A. Carlson, 30, 100 block of Cable Drive, Rotonda. Charges: grand theft and false statement verification of ownership to a second-hand dealer. The following charges were not prosecuted: trafficking in property known to be stolen and four counts of false owner info for pawned items. Sentence: 60 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $660.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• William J. Larson III, 31, 1600 block of Maryknoll Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Another charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $815.
• Kortney L. Aud, 33, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: habitually driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Tyler M. Bauer, 30, 18600 block of Ashcroft Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Robert J. Klein, 38, 3900 block of Sun Rocco Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: eight months in jail and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,933.
• James M. Burrell, 37, 2200 block of Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Matthew A. Kunstman, 28, 22200 block of Breezeswept Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Gina M. Morse, 25, Medalist Road, Rotonda. Charges: DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,919.50.
• Ivy K. Llanos, 48, 200 block of Timbruce Lane N.W., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: nine months in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Donald J. C. Hogan, 36, 11200 block of Olive Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $615.
• Bradley D. Cornelison, 44, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with no motor vehicle registration. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving with no motor vehicle registration and failure to maintain insurance. Sentence: 60 days. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Joshua S. Crider, 38, 600 block of Eiffel Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. The following charges were not prosecuted: battery and false imprisonment. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Damian P. Griffin, 21, 3400 block of Normandy Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft and false statement verification of ownership to second-hand dealer. A charge of trafficking in stolen property was not prosecuted. Sentence: 10 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• John H. Anthony, 51, 3900 block of Cuthbert Ave., North Port. Charges: engaging in contractor business without certification and grand theft. A charge of possessing drug paraphernalia was dropped. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $515.
• Alonzo A. Adams Jr., 41, 21300 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, driving with no motor vehicle registration and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Marshal J. Eskew, 41, 4000 block of Michigan Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: theft of credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card and petty theft. A charge of attempting to use an ID of another person without consent was not prosecuted. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $507.
• Geoffrey T. Hall, 27, 11400 block of Fifth Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. Sentence: five years in prison and 10 years of probation. Outstanding fees: $565.
• Edward F. Goolic, 25, 2700 block of Lucaya Ave., North Port. Charges: six counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of selling cocaine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: five counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one count of selling a schedule I or II opium or derivative. Sentence: three years in prison. Outstanding fees: $2,929.
• Michael L. Murphy, 44, 2800 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charges: trespassing, fleeing police with disregard of safety to persons, driving while license is suspended or revoked, resisting an officer without violence and leaving the scene of a crash involving damage. The following charges were not prosecuted: reckless driving, grand theft, driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to maintain insurance. Sentence: 60 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $907.
• Priscilla A. Palmer, 57, 5500 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: fraudulent use of a credit card. The following charges were dropped or abandoned: grand theft and using or possessing the ID of a deceased person. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,076.98.
• Michelle L. Barham, 45, 300 block of Eppinger Drive, North Port. Charges: trafficking in cocaine, selling marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: selling cocaine and three counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: five years in prison. Outstanding fees: $53,302.
• Latonio Ross, 45, 22200 block of Vick St., Port Charlotte. Charges: selling cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license is suspended or revoked. A charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served and 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Frank R. Lombardo, 56, 1500 block of Hillsborough Blvd., North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sentence: 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $867.
• Jerry L. Fletcher, 38, 7000 block of Mayfield Terrace, Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and driving while license is suspended or revoked. A charge of reckless driving with property damage was dropped. Sentence: 48 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,367.
• Richard E. Dickman, 42, 600 block of Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Charges: robbery, false imprisonment, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving a false name. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: robbery and two counts of petty theft. Sentence: 15 years. Outstanding fees: $1,454.
