The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Edward Francis Waltz, 72, 24500 block of Buckingham Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older.
• Keith Michel Hanenian, 26, 20400 block of Copeland Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Chase Tanner, 28, Bradenton. Charges: loitering or prowling, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm or a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.
• Matthew Justin Key, 37, North Fort Myers. Charges: loitering or prowling, permitting an unauthorized person to drive a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Alfredo Alicia, 60, 11200 block of Pineapple Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing.
• Damaris Almeyda Perez, 35, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Zachary Ian Hartman, 28, 700 block of W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kelly Dawn Bess, 39, 5400 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 35, 6100 block of Rumford St., Punta Gorda. Charge: giving a false name by a person arrested or detained.
• Savanna Juilana Czerwony, 33, Bradenton. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering or prowling.
• Gilbert Thomas Murdick, 41, 300 block of Reading St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Joan Felipe Clemente, 36, Hialeah, Florida. Charge: obtaining property by fraud.
• Sierra Lynn Martin, 21, 1000 block of Belmar Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary during a state of emergency and grand theft.
• Rebecca Louise Lafata, 66, address withheld. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older.
• David Mathew Grooters, 18, 1800 block of Whispering Circle, Englewood. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Jessie James Palon Sr., 52, 11200 block of S.W. Cedar, Arcadia. Charges: petty theft, resisting the recovery of property and petty theft-three or more convictions. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,109.
• Jeremy Joseph Myers, 26, 21400 block of Mallory Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A theft of a credit card charge was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $335.
• Patrick Joseph Love Jr., 40, 1100 block of West Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Nicole Suzann Parsons, 26, 9000 block of Griggs Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $596.
• Scott Kitredge Dudley, 37, Austin, Texas. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Michael Jack Laport, 43, Hepner Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $815.
• Michael James Morrison, 44, Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Brittany Nicole Gaskins, 26, North Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription were dropped or not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $608.65.
• Andrew James Syme, 33, Marker Road, Rotonda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, DUI with damage to person or property, and driving while license is suspended or revoked. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,138.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.