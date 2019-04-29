The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• James T. Dethloff, 28, 1000 block of Fundy Road, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Brandon R. Butler, 27, Sarasota. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amelia M. Roman, 39, address withheld. Charge: child neglect.
• Nathanial D. Kruger, 26, 4300 block of Knollwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Jason T. Mersereau, 24, Naples. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Richard T. Wolf, 40, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Hannah Q. Shelton, 19, 2100 block of Loveland Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Stephanie E. Hewitt, 39, 100 block of Graham St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• James R. Tucker, 37, 3800 block of Lorton Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael A. Schebel, 21, 6600 block of S.W. Miami Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Samuel J. Shelton, 21, 4000 block of Michael Tree St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and violation of pretrial release.
• Margaret A. Henderson, 71, 1800 block of Riverside Drive, Englewood. Charges: trespassing and resisting an officer without violence.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Kamal Effina, 26, North Fort Myers. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Kylen R. Conti, 22, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nicholas Corridino, 19, 400 block of Liddy St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bailey N. Clipner, 18, 200 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: possession of alcohol by a person younger than 21.
• Vanessa M. Passeneau, 30, homeless. Charge: petty theft.
• Chloe D. M. Kennedy, 24, Oregon, Illinois. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of cocaine was dropped.
• Thomas P. Fleming, 53, 30300 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Denny L. Newman, 48, 800 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lotoya S. Peart, 31, homeless. Charges: possession of new legend drug without a prescription, battery and resisting an officer without violence.
• Rachel H. Bockholt, 30, Fling Ave., North Port. Charge: petty theft.
The following defendants entered a pre-trial diversion program:
• Jamarcus Turner, 19, 3900 block of Dominic St., North Port. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kyle S. Tibbetts, 28, 400 South Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Catherine M. Parrish, 19, Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Charge: petty theft.
• Javon J. Richardson, 25, 3100 block of Leamington St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft.
• Alexis V. Richardson, 23, 3100 block of Leamington St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft.
• Tammy L. Morazes, 20, 22000 block of Malone Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Chad C. Kolberg, 41, 2000 block of S. Pine St., Englewood. Charge: torture an animal with intent to hurt, injure, kill. Sentence: 60 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,741.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Paul D. Sloan, 53, Makanda, Illinois. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana was dropped. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,087.
• Michael J. Morrison, 43, 19300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $422.
• Sterling R. Alavache, 32, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing and criminal mischief. Sentence: one year of probation. Outstanding fees: $970.
• Mitchell L. Cordell, 27, 6200 block of Quincy St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: false imprisonment and tampering in a first-degree felony proceeding obstructing justice. Sentence: one year of probation. Outstanding fees: $672.
• Michael J. Esliger, 30, 1900 block of Narranja St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on these charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of 3 grams or less of a controlled substance. Sentence: two years of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Melisa J. Jaynes, 51, 4000 block of Woodholm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a new legend drug without a prescription. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Kyra A. F. Kerwin, 27, 44300 block of Library St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of 3 grams or less of a controlled substance, driving while license is suspended or revoked and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: six months in jail and three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,265.
• Daniel R. Dufault, 44, 7600 block of Wexford St., North Port. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and failure to obey police or fire department officials. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Thomas M. Allese, 38, 3400 block of Dwight St., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. A charge of giving a false name was dropped. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $357.
• Tyler J. Shepard, 28, 300 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda. Charges: battery, petty theft and resisting recovery of property. Sentence: 180 days in jail and six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,172.18.
• Britny L. Burgess, 31, 13900 block of Nancy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. A charge of obtaining property by fraud was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Troy A. Greenwood, 36, homeless. Charges: trespassing, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: two years in prison. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Steaven C. Conner, 47, 40700 block of Suzan Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: disturbing the peace. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: none.
• Reshay R. Melton, 32, 1800 block of Clarinet Ave., North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. He was acquitted on the charges of possessing cocaine and possessing drug paraphernalia. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $457.
• Michael L. Innocenti, 36, Bokeelia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $915.
• Kimberly A. Hesters, 32, 3100 block of Sunrise Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: selling a schedule I or II opium or derivative, selling a substance in lieu of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and robbery by sudden snatching. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: two years (suspended) in prison and two years of probation. Outstanding fees: $4,101.
• Samuel Bienaime, 32, Port Charlotte. Charge: disturbing the peace. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• William J. Schork III, 33, 70 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charges: petty theft, selling schedule I or II synthetic narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 18 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,109.
• Timothy S. Montgomery Jr., 37, 6500 block of Cutler Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary, criminal mischief and grand theft. Sentence: credit for time served and two years of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
— Compiled by Christy Feinberg
