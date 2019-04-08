The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Thomas B. Burnett, 28, 800 block of Conreid Drive NE., Port Charlotte. Charge: affray.
• James V. Jankowski, 30, 7800 block of Grafton Road, North Port. Charge: affray.
• Russel M. Rodgers, 37, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Brian J. Wesley, 45, 2800 block of Magnolia Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Jennifer N. Chase, 46, 22100 block of Marshall Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Cody D. Bryant, 29, homeless. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Anthony J. Mangett, 41, 5100 block of Palengos Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
• Kenneth T. Glenn, 56, 4300 block of Ewing Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Romero M. Lovett, 32, Lake Placid, Florida. Charges: three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and two counts of possessing stolen credit card.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Anthony J. Vuolo, 33, 1500 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance.
• Suzanne R. Stone, 57, 21000 block of Bursell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Robert J. Freiberg, 65, 500 block of Bayview Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older.
• Trina I. Heiser, 48, 1100 block of Brown St., Englewood. Charge: grand theft. A charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence was dropped.
The following defendants entered a pre-trial diversion program:
• Amanda J. Cook, 30, 26000 block of Dolman Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft.
• William D. English, 41, 11000 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Henry J. Casiano, 64, 21400 block of Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Tateanna B. O. Thompson, 24, Roanoke, Virginia. Charges: driving without a valid license, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Daniel N. Dignard, 49, Nokomis. Charges: possession of 3 grams or less of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of selling, manufacturing or delivering cocaine was dropped.
• Trevor L. Coday, 21, 900 block of Columbia Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nickolas R. Muxlow, 30, 20300 block of Copland Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Hunter B. Hood, 21, Cape Coral. Charges: tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of 3 grams or less of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christine A. Bertucci, 43, 2300 block of Snowflake Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Samira Farrat Santana, 22, 24000 block of Madaca Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft.
• Lori E. Davis, 29, 4200 block of Worcester Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shantell C. Sparks, 24, 700 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: fail to redeliver hired vehicle.
• Laura G. Wilkerson, 47, North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Derek M. Hernandez, 21, Tampa. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Thomas F. Galbraith, 21, 7900 block of Hyde Park Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tiffini Y. Degaetani, 37, 22200 block of Montrose Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft.
• Karena R. Young, 41, 100 block of Sao Luiz St., Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and resisting without violence.
• Sheana R. C. Palacios, 19, 200 block of Lakeview Way, Englewood. Charges: battery, resisting an officer with violence and disorderly intoxication. A charge of battery on an officer was not prosecuted.
The following cases were transferred to another court:
• Bryant J. Bradshaw Sr., 40, Miami Gardens. Charges: driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of 3 grams or less of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Alexander T. Lafond, 18, 4500 block of Flint Drive N., North Port. Charge: fraud false owner info pawned items less than $300. A charge of trafficking in property known to be stolen was dropped. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $660.
• Christopher L. De Armas, 33, Middleburg, Florida. Charges: intentional burning of land and littering over 500 pounds. A charge of second-degree arson was not prosecuted. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $735.57.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Larry R. D. Fuss, 51, homeless. Charge: petty theft. A charge of resisting the recovery of property was dropped. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $670.
• Amy C. Trammell, 41, homeless. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and littering 15 pounds to 500 pounds. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $955.
• Sean C. Joyner, 45, homeless. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,222.
• Nichole D. Gooch, 25, Sarasota. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. A charge of giving a false name was dropped. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Jesse R. Yip, 31, 22300 block of LaSalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on charges of possessing cocaine, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Ryan C. Cole, 27, 18200 block of Petoskey Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $752.
• Gregory T. Lemons, 47, 22300 block of LaSalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting without violence. A charge of possessing 3 grams of less of a controlled substance was dropped. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Richard T. Crago II, 31, 6100 block of Quince St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges of loitering and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription were dropped. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Marcus T. Latham Sr., 29, Riviera Beach, Florida. Charges: driving without a valid license and refusal to accept and sign summons. Sentence: credit for time served and six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Christine L. Webster, 39, 5200 block of White Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft (three or more convictions). A charge of resisting the recovery of property was not prosecuted. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Paige A. Stewart, 31, 2000 block of Lucky St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Deborah A. Razo, 55, 300 block of E. Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Dina M. Saia, 41, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Gregory J. Kolasa, 50, 1600 block of Blue Lake Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 11 months and 29 days. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Daniel L. Fuller, 37, 4300 block of Eaglet Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft — three or more convictions. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Chaz’monay A. Florence, 18, Ocala. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Devon M. Todd, 21, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $790.
• John C. Williams, 54, 21100 block of Coulton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of cocaine. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Richard T. Crago II, 37, 6100 block of Quince St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Another charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Rogelio Villa, 39, Immokalee. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Kimberly A. Wetherington, 53, 2300 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and violation of pretrial release condition. Sentence: four months in jail. Outstanding fees: $859.
• Dustin R. Rogers, 32, 1700 block of Lansdale Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: habitually driving while license is suspended or revoked and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $485.
• Jarrett Wilk, 20, 5900 block of Sabalwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: credit for time served and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Horacio E. Spinelli, 30, Lakewood Ranch. Charge: petty theft. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Julio G. Batista, 38, 1300 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of 3 grams or less of a controlled substance. Another charge of possessing a controlled substance was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served and 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $714.10.
• Daniel L. Ackermann, 36, 4500 block of Fallon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: selling methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 18 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $802.
• Anthony V. Spasaro, 68, Lady Lake, Florida. Charge: fraud impersonate or present contractor’s license of another. A charge of grand theft was not prosecuted. Sentence: 20 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Janet L. Cabral, 54, 22500 block of New York Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Tiffany L. Flood, 46, 1300 block of Seagull Drive, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $987.
— Compiled by Christy Feinberg
