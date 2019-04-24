The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Robert D. Crowley, 49, 22000 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Dale W. Andrews, 50, 1200 block of Ansin St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Angela M. Elias, 32, 22400 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: public order crimes criminal attempt solicit conspiracy.
• Angela J. Bulanda, 21, 1300 block of Tooley St., North Port. Charges: battery and criminal mischief.
• Donald J. Exner, 55, 2500 block of 10th St., Grove City. Charge: battery.
• Taylor L. Starling, 31, Brandon. Charge: resisting arrest without violence.
• Dale W. Andrews, 51, 1200 block of Ansin St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Ashley E. Legrand, 33, 2200 block of Rochester Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Frank D. Crea III, 59, 7600 block of Ratan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and criminal mischief.
• Rex A. Kennedy II, 34, 22500 block of Ashton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Amanda C. Landron, 23, 5400 block of Phelps Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in methamphetamine.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Jeffrey D. Bell, 31, 4400 block of Glordano Ave., North Port. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Patrick B. Noble, 32, Sebastian, Florida. Charge: battery.
• Bruce A. Coelho Jr., 29, 20100 block of Melos Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing and criminal mischief.
• Nelson G. Troutman, 39, 5000 block of N. Beach Road, Englewood. Charges: grand theft auto, trafficking in stolen property and false statement in title transfer.
The following defendants entered a pre-trial diversion program:
• Shawn E. Fields, 47, 6500 block of Mechler St., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Joel Maldonado, 29, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a new legend drug without a prescription.
• Scott Hutton, 21, 21200 block of Davison Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of 3 grams or less of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Isaac M. Vellon, 26, Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Matthew Cardoza, 22, 4600 block of San Luis Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Cherise D. Nichols, 32, 1000 block of Kensington St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jesse R. France, 26, 21300 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dakari G. Brown, 22, Tampa. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Isabelle S. Davis, 18, Bunker Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Kortney A. Hayden, 31, 3400 block of Westlund Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: fraud impersonate attempt to use ID of another person without consent.
• Bianca I. Dancy, 28, Miami. Charge: fraud impersonate use ID of another without consent $5,000 or more.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Karen V. Clarke, 37, 1200 block of Rio de Janeiro Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $780.
• Ryan M. Chiodo, 34, Seminole, Florida. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $880.
• Bruel Z. Desroches, 21, 2400 block of Picnic St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $880.
• Xavier T. Simmons, 29, Decatur, Georgia. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $780.
• Diane K. Todd, 64, 7400 block of Seamist Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing cocaine was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $530.
• Albert J. Pagnotta Jr., 41, 300 block of La Playa Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and obstructing justice. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,112.
• Danielle F. Humphrey, 46, 11200 block of S.W. Cedar Ave., Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $780.
• Paulette M. Miller, 48, 2800 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting with violence. Sentence: 40 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $610.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Bruce A. Kane, 58, 2300 block of Pappas Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: disturbing the peace. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $357.
• Amanda Alvord, 29, 2400 block of S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentencing: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Jessica M. Williams, 24, 1400 block of Fireside St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, fraud request refund with false receipt and giving a false name. Sentence: four months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,343.65.
• Patrick A. Kiner, 49, 800 block of Forest Hill Lane NW., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,222.
• Blake R. Hoover, 25, 26200 Copiapo Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Valerie L. Bostock, 34, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Sean P. O'Rawe, 25, 26300 block of Barranquilla Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: giving a false name and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of battery was not prosecuted. Sentence: 10 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $605.
• Louis A. Concepcion, 30, 4500 block of Mongite Road, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Timothy J. Roberge, 41, homeless. Charge: battery. Sentence: credit for time served and six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Mitchell L. Cordell, 27, 6200 block of Quincy St., Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft, battery and resisting arrest without violence. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,473.
• Harry A. Brodowsky, 53, 1400 block of Kennesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of injunction against repeat dating violence. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Jovanny O. Adorno, 26, Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Philippe K. Lauture, 30, 3500 block of Rome St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession of 3 grams or less of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Kenneth D. Jackson, 26, 2200 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Daniel L. Steinke, 53, Clermont, Florida. Charges: DUI with damage to person or property and driving without a valid license. Charges of DUI and reckless driving were dropped. Sentence: credit for time served and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,003.
• Sidney B. Berger, 21, 4200 block of North Chamberlain Blvd., North Port. Charges: reckless driving when reduced from DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $679.25.
• James G. Rich, 36, Cosby, Tennessee. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: credit for time served and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Megan N. Perkins, 33, homeless. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Charlotte A. Butts, 67, North Fort Myers. Charges: DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,803.
• David B. McElroy, 45, 15500 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting without violence and contempt of court. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $470.
• Tyler J. Shepard, 28, 300 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda. Charges: battery on an officer, firefighter, etc., and petty theft. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: larceny commit theft resist recovery of property and resisting an officer with violence. Sentence: six months in jail and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,017.
• Rynana Hase Rish, 41, 400 block of Ferris Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $515.
• Eric O. Nguyen, 54, Houma, Louisiana. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: credit for time served and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Jeremy J. Miley, 33, 1000 block of Newton St., Englewood. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $320.10.
• Martine L. Wildman, 48, North Fort Myers. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $30.
• Jamie J. Paddock, 42, 2200 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. A charge of making a false report was dropped. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Tony W. Martin, 44, Miami. Charges: fleeing to elude and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $737.
• Melvin G. Townsend III, 33, River Ranch Court Prairie Creek, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary and grand theft. Sentence: 25 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $552.
• Carlos J. Torres, 32, Tampa. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: credit for time served and eight months of probation. Outstanding fees: $50.
• James A. Popivich, 31, 2300 block of Pinegrove Circle W., Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing to elude and DUI. Charges of reckless driving and refuse to accept and sign summons were dropped. Sentence: 10 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,145.
• Kimberly E. Tipton, 52, North Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Joseph L. Moree, 32, 100 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary and petty theft-three or more convictions. Sentence: 18 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Michael W. Pearcy, 36, 2300 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register as a convicted felon, false report about bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction and false report of commission of crime. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 364 days in jail and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $3,351.48.
• Kristavia J. K. Smith, 21, 100 block of Cheyenne Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 10 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $587.
The following defendants were acquitted:
• Salvatore V. Siciliano, 34, 20200 block of Xita Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Kristina M. Silva, 28, 3100 block of Shannon Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
