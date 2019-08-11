The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Manasseh Walker, 26, 3300 block of Rain Lily Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Christopher E. Drennan, 40, 20100 block of Lockport Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kylie R. Martinez, 24, 18100 block of Cheyenne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of 3 grams or less of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amber N. Watkins, 29, 23100 block of Glen Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended or revoked. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted.
• Daniel L. Camacho, 21, 4000 block of Rose Arbor Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Major F. Evans Jr., 43, 1100 block of Desmond St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jayon J. Bradley, 20, Estero, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Gregory Thermidor, 29, Fort Lauderdale. Charge: grand theft auto.
• Dominic P. Mucci, 56, 1100 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Eric S. Masalko, 33, homeless in Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert F. Tatarcyk, 36, 10100 block of Quimber Ave., Englewood. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Zelph O. Ridgeway, 60, 400 block of Kindred Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Janice L. Ridgeway, 55, 400 block of Kindred Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Kenneth R. McCurdy, 35, 300 block of Lambert St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jesse J. Stout, 29, 11100 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft and resisting recovery of property.
• Christopher Parisi, 20, 5300 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Richard P. Salatino Jr., 36, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Marcy A. Edwards, 39, 2400 block of Buccaneer Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of an injunction for protection.
The following cases were entered into pretrial diversion:
• Jonathan E. Daley, 56, 26500 block of Custer Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Edward L. Davis, 29, 6100 block of Rosewood Drive, Englewood. Charge: grand theft.
• Audryona J. Spahr, 26, 2200 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Jarret D. Vanriper, 20, 5200 block of Heron Road, Venice. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude police officer with lights and siren.
• Donte T. Hogg, 21, 200 block of Palmetto St., Nokomis. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude police officer with lights and siren, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Sarah J. Harkness, 24, 12200 block of Rosaro Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Benjamin S. Johnson, 19, 10000 block of Winding River Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft.
• Ryan J. Dutton, 20, 6100 block of Alfred Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft auto. A charge of trafficking in stolen property was dropped.
• Michael E. Vincent, 31, 2000 block of Willow Ave., Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Thomas J. Giovino, 21, 1000 block of San Cristobal Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft.
• Gloria E. Barba, 31, Fort Myers. Charge: battery.
• Brenten L. Humble, 19, 600 block of Burning Tree Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Karter Dale-Erwin Clark, 26, 19500 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: giving false info.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Christopher G. Walker, 41, 6700 block of Higdon Road, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $710.
• Hudson Assis Do Carmo, 36, Sarasota. Charges: trespassing and petty theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $315.
• Elessandro De Oliveira E Silva, 30, Sarasota. Charges: trespassing and petty theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $315.
• Jose Dis Fernandes De Souza, 49, Sarasota. Charges: trespassing and petty theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $315.
• Richard Bruno, 51, 6800 block of Crock Ave., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $817.50.
• Jimmy Jeudy, 26, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: none.
• Zachary B. T. Kline, 24, 300 block of Sailfish Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $880.
• Todd A. Brusati, 50, 1400 block of Kolenda St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $780.
• Andre F. Richburg, 33, Cutler Bay, Florida. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: none noted. Outstanding fees: $417.
• Dakota B. Janovsky, 25, 18200 block of Petowsky Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of failure to appear was dropped. Sentence: eight months of probation. Outstanding fees: $984.
• Marisa C. Gabaldon, 29, 200 block of Daybreak Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Arzlus J. Jones, 26, 3300 block of Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,635.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Priscilla L. Stryder, 46, 200 block of Martin Drive NE., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Robert H. Lemay, 28, 500 block of N. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Kathleen R. Hitt, 44, 4400 block of Ganyard St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Megan M. Scheib, 32, 300 block of Rigel Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Richard S. Fitch, 49, 10200 block of Topsail Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Sherry L. Watts, 56, 3300 block of Greatneck St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Ronny L. Shelton, 34, 2100 block of Loveland Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and habitually driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Michael G. Fassl, 54, 1300 block of Sheehan Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Jessica N. Sabielny, 37, Pembroke Pines, Florida. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended or revoked. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Justin R. Webb, 31, 2100 block of Clermont St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Zachary I. Hartman, 28, 700 block of W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving a motorcycle without a valid license. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped: driving with no motor vehicle registration and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Stevens Eloi, 30, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Shane R. Sexton, 21, homeless in Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Frank J. Crouse II, 32, homeless in North Port. Charges: petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Deborah K. Strange, 63, 2300 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Hector T. Vasquez, 36, 2000 block of Barksdale St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana was dropped. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Nicholas W. Bode, 22, 1300 block of Karin Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: seven months of probation. Outstanding fees: $937.
• Richard M. Dougan, 64, 1100 block of Campagna Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Jeffrey D. Gurliaccio, 47, 4300 block of Pinnacle St., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and trespassing. Sentence: 10 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,173.50.
• Curtis C. Blackmon, 22, 3200 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $357.
• John M. Larosa, 22, 9100 block of Cherry Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register as a convicted felon. A charge of possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $985.
• Dylan M. Paquin, 25, 900 block of Suncrest Lane, Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 150 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $357.
• Ina R. Lomonica, 54, 3200 block of Port Charlotte Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and violation of pretrial release condition. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,827.
• James D. Smith, 26, 1300 block of Persay Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,238.50.
• Adam J. Barup, 31, Sarasota. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,237.50.
• William T. Leonard, 59, 12100 block of Gulfstream Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Olena I. Evans, 56, 1600 block of Papillon St., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $623.50.
• Jason D. Kinsey, 38, 3000 block of Tarrywood Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Adjudication was withheld on another charge of battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,424.
• Kristopher P. Comerford, 34, 3900 block of Mays Court, Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $422.
• Amanda L. Bossert, 30, 1300 block of Eagle St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Sheena L. Curry, 34, 300 block of Lambert St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Brandon S. Felix, 29, 100 block of Deerfield Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. A charge of possessing a new legend drug without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Kevin T. Miller, 27, 6200 block of Talbott St., North Port. Charges: two counts of battery. A charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was not prosecuted. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,406.
• Matthew P. Mills, 29, 4200 block of Mulgrave Ave., North Port. Charges: driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: credit for time served and 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Alfred J. Rugomez, 54, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Lynn M. McGowan, 56, 4000 block of Allure Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI-third violation within 10 years. Sentence: three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $4,448.
• Donald L. Roll, 51, 23100 block of Cherry Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to register as a sex offender. A second charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: 28.35 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $854.
Compiled by Christy Feinberg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.