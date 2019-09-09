The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Michelle Marie Arwood, 32, 4500 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Madsene Dieujuste, 58, Immokalee. Charge: harvest endangered plant without permit.
• Courtney L. Corbett, 29, 8200 block of Lombra Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jason Linus Deel, 42, homeless. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Allen Michael Bracy, 24, 1200 block of Tift St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jason Richard Blouse, 45, 1400 block of Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Evan Christopher Neville, 27, Sarasota. Charge: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Carol Gardner Nickola, 68, 3500 block of Paul Place, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Paulus Cassidy Jones, 35, 2500 block of Cannolot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: giving a false name.
• Scott Eric Hibbins Jr., 28, 2100 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Renee N. Linder, 41, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew Terrell Rowe, 27, Nocatee. Charge: criminal mischief. A charge of firing a missile into a dwelling, vehicle, etc., was dropped.
• Brian George Schwartz, 31, 11000 block of McFadden Ave., Englewood. Charges: two counts of criminal mischief.
The following cases were entered into pretrial diversion:
• Amanda Kim Alaimo, 32, 22200 block of Laramore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Alisha Christina Santos, 29, 8300 block of Roosevelt St., Englewood. Charge: battery.
The following cases were transferred to another court:
• Nathan David Toland, 30, 2800 block of Cabaret St., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary.
• Robert Earl Borresen III, 24, 2400 block of Tamarind St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Michael Lee Tuthill Jr., 29, 2100 block of Blaser St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,120.
• Jose Victor Rivera, 62, North Fort Myers. Charge: regulation/prohibition of harvesting gear. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $615.
• Michael Anthony Marquez, 29, 6500 block of Alfred Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary and grand theft. Two counts of burglary were dropped. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $510.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Wesley Edward Schmitz, 41, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Richard Paul Metzner, 53, 2300 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,224.
• Jessica Nicole Muse, 32, 17100 block of Doyle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. A charge of battery was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Gerald Jean Oriol Jr., 29, 3300 block of Clearfield St., North Port. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,527.
• John Andrew Richardson, 41, homeless. Charges: trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $422.
• Kendrick Coymel Pratt, 39, homeless. Charge: loitering or prowling. A charge of giving a false name was dropped. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Sharon Sue McKissick Perez, 69, homeless. Charge: trespassing. A failure to appear charge was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $395.
• Joseph Robert Bernabi Jr., 38, 2400 block of Cloras St., North Port. Charge: reckless driving when reduced from a DUI. Three counts of child neglect were dropped or not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $373.
• William Reed Watts Jr., 31, homeless. Charges: trespassing and criminal mischief. Sentence: five months in jail. Outstanding fees: $507.
• Nicole Elizabeth Harmon, 21, 3300 block of Mayflower Terrace, North Port. Charge: petty theft. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary while armed. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Evans Bissainthe, 40, 2200 block of Rio Janiero Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. A charge of battery was not prosecuted. Sentence: four months in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Lori Elizabeth St. James, 28, 4300 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a new legend drug without a prescription and two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: credit for time served and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Sue Ann Moats, 38, 18100 block of Wolbrette Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Ikeya Deshell Pinkney, 24, Tampa. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $615.
• Paul Clifford Youngs, 49, homeless. Charges: attempted burglary and trespassing. The following charges were dropped: failure to register as a convicted felon and grand theft. Sentence: 24 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Robert Charles Six, 30, 3600 block of Diamond Ave., North Port. Charge: petty theft. A charge of failure to appear was dropped. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $457.
• Joshua Towson Overway, 21, unknown address. Charges: two counts of battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,024.
• Jerry Paul Robinson, 62, 800 block of E. Sixth St., Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Another charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Ecedro Elroy Edwards, 39, 17200 block of Bonnie Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of theft of a controlled substance. Two charges of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 42 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,030.45.
• Jimeka Denay Spillman, 30, Tampa. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• John Edwin Wheeler Jr., 29, 300 block of W. Oak St., Arcadia. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $470.
• Cheryl Joan Rizzi, 70, 1100 block of Barbour Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with serious bodily injury. The following charges were dropped: DUI second offense and DUI with damage. Sentence: four years of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,888.
• Kevin Michael Henry, 26, 27000 block of Curitiva Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 60 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Raymond Scott Smith, 40, Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A failure to appear charge was dropped. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $989.35.
• John Anthony Porter, 33, 13300 block of Bucket Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft-three or more convictions. A trespassing charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: three years in prison. Outstanding fees: $502.
• John James Williams, 39, 21500 block of Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: attempt/conspire/solicit first-degree premeditated murder. Sentence: eight years in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,625.20.
• Jonathan Joseph Maddage, 39, 500 block of Lakehurst Ave., N.W. Port Charlotte. Charge: lewd or lascivious molestation with a victim younger than 12. The following charges were not prosecuted or dismissed: sexual battery by a person over 18 with a victim younger than 12 and violation of pretrial release condition. Sentence: 25 years. Outstanding fees: $2,160.52.
Compiled by Christy Feinberg
