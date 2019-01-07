The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions and sentences.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• John K. Feller Jr., 34, 300 block of Edila Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: giving a false name.
• Keith A. Spike Sr., 47, Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• John F. Esparza, 19, Bradenton. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Seth T. Chancy, 20, 2100 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft.
• Randy L. Hartnell, 46, 4500 block of Bayano St., North Port. Charges: three counts of littering.
• Gary D. Rose, 80, 2000 block of Tinker St., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
• Anthony Del Priore, 63, 7400 block of Spinnaker Blvd., Englewood. Charges: two counts of child abuse.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Aaron J. Beerwart, 34, 25100 block of Macapa Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Austin G. Gordon, 24, 100 block of Santaren Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cine Branham, 50, Venice. Charge: conservation-license-stamp violation saltwater products license registration.
• Donald G. Nuzum, 56, 22200 block of Elmira Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following defendants entered a pre-trial diversion program:
• Cobie M. Martire, 20, 1800 block of Mangoe St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bryana F. Bastedo, 18, 20300 block of Zelda Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jonathon C. Carpenter, 19, 2800 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Gilbert Agosto Jr., 50, 11200 block of Willmington Blvd., Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Jerry Grzywa, 64, 200 block of McCabe St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Shelby B. Johnson, 22, Zolfo Springs, Florida. Charge: petty theft.
• Angela Barone, 61, 1300 block of Stamford St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft.
• Christopher M. Burns, 20, 21000 block of Alpine, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cole T. Shipp, 20, 400 block of Sorrento Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of nonresident exemption driver’s license, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Michelle R. Sottile, 37, Boynton Beach, Florida. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $280.
• Ronnie Murph, 53, Fort Myers. Charge: six limits for importation and sale of grouper. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $525.
• Nathan C. McGill, 20, 11800 block of SW Dallas Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $480.
• Devin D. Washington, 24, 14200 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting arrest without violence. Sentence: three months of probation. Outstanding fees: $265.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Joseph W. Smith, 34, North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $285.
• Aimee E. Gardiner, 43, no known address. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $422.
• Christina M. Cooper, 46, homeless in Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Lucas K. Parr, 20, homeless in Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing and resisting without violence. Sentence: 30 days in jail and six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $674.
• Matthew T. Burrell, 28, 21400 block of Shannon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 30 days. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Kelli Rae Ferden, 36, unknown Port Charlotte address. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Jeremy L. Ingram, 35, Wauchula. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Jose A. Mata, 24, unknown address. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $422.
• Coty J. Bonilla, 33, 2800 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 45 days. Outstanding fees: $572.
• Christopher L. Allen, 39, homeless in Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Romarinho R. M. Francios, 21, 23200 block of McBurney Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing and resisting arrest without violence. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Ronnie L. Reid Jr., 32, 2000 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $622.
• James S. Pessolano, 46, 4500 block of Luther Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of an injunction for protection. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Michael S. Robinson, 28, 1400 block of Hempstead Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $846.77.
• Randy R. Twombly, 37, 13400 block of Lansing Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $672.
• Michael K. Goff, 41, 35500 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing methamphetamine was dropped. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $802.
