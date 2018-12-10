The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions and sentences.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Sara R. Louis, 27, 5000 block of Administration St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Phillip A. Lantz, 20, 1300 block of Huntington Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Harlee J. Manning, 27, 1000 block of Elaine St., Venice. Charge: possession of a new legend drug without a prescription.
• Richard L. Bierman Jr., 48, 21600 block of Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Kerriann E. Jacobs, 29, 399 block of Capstan Drive, Placida. Charge: giving a false name by a person arrested/detained.
• Fidel Hernandez Moran, 31, 1600 block of Cherry Drive, Arcadia. Charge: giving a false name by a person arrested/detained.
• Dennis C. Lewis, 27, Saint Largo, Florida. Charge: giving a false name by a person arrested/detained.
• Chanyra T. Ward, 22, Lake Placid. Charges: possession of three grams or less of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest without violence and giving a a false name by a person arrested/detained.
• Melissa E. Langstine-Troyano, 40, 23200 block of MacLellan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of child neglect.
• Jack W. Reynolds, 41, Maze Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by strangulation and violation of pretrial release condition.
• Sammy Cifuentes, 29, Wesley Chapel, Florida. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Charges of driving with a suspended license and attached registration license plate not assigned were transferred to another court.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Tamara L. Thomas, 22, Lehigh Acres. Charge: petty theft.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Stephen D. Rydell, 43, 9300 block of Gazania Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: disturbing the peace. The sentencing form was unavailable.
• William T. Fino, 24, 1200 block of Red Oak Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: fraud, fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest without violence. Sentence: credit time served and three years of probation. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. A charge of trafficking in stolen property was dropped or abandoned. Outstanding fees: $2,135.
Kenneth R. Campbell, 60, Lake Placid. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $744.16.
Scott M. Conley, 39, 24400 block of Nova Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. A charge of possession of cocaine was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $978.
Justin E. Larson, 34, homeless. Charges: trespassing, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: eight months in county jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
Kenneth D. Gooden, 29, 700 block of Silver View Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of battery was dropped. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $715.
Nicky S. Cardinale, 67, 1200 block of Guild St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
Jordon T. Connolly, 23, Oberlin, Pennsylvania. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation.
Justin A. Dantuono, 28, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of failure to register as a sex offender as required. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: lewd or lascivious battery with a person younger than 16, failure to comply with registration law and failure to register as a sex offender. Sentence: 60 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $904.
— Compiled by Christy Feinberg
