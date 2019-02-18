The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Jackson D. Minter, 19, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• John J. Dausey, 50, 5040 N. Beach Road, Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Thomas A. Butler, 29, 800 block of Conreid Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael J. Slattery, 65, 1500 block of Navigator Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Lacie M. Bryant, 31, 23100 block of Seneca Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of trespassing.
• Nicholas P. Dename, 48, Arcadia. Charges: possession of not more than 3 grams of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Miriosh A. Higgs, 42, homeless. Charge: trespassing.
• Bertram S. Hassett, 36, 800 block of West Tarpon Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery.
• Justin R. Beverly, 28, homeless. Charge: petty theft.
• Jonah R. J. Fuller, 38, Milton, Florida. Charges: DUI and grand theft auto.
• Michael P. Wierzbicki, 70, homeless. Charges: burglary and grand theft.
• Jon P. Hoffman, 45, 1600 block of Inverness Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Terry T. Bing Jr., 23, St. Cloud, Florida. Charges: three counts of burglary and three counts of petty theft.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Joshua D. Bara, 28, 3400 block of Croton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Andrianna P. Dale, 22, 8800 block of Leopold Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Alexis A. Lagreca-Morales, 24, 1000 block of San Cristobal, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting arrest without violence. A charge of possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana was dropped.
• Ashley M. Glover, 26, 1700 block of Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: fraud-uttering false bank bill.
• Ronald L. Cole II, 50, Cole Brothers Drive, Placida. Charge: domestic battery. A charge of resisting arrest without violence was dismissed.
The following defendants entered a pre-trial diversion program:
• Barbaro Miranda Santana, 22, Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Corina McDermott, 36, 3400 block of Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Garrett M. Smith, 24, 5700 block of Hornbuckle Blvd., North Port. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nayla M. Caceres Cruz, 23, 26400 block of Explorer Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft.
• Angelise J. Moore, 18, 16400 block of Becasse Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ashley N. Sweany, 23, 22100 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Noah Von Ranninger, 18, 21000 block of Nowell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: torturing an animal with intent to hurt/injure/kill. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $510.
• Corey M. Collins, 36, 100 block of Chickering St., port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. The following charges were not prosecuted or were dropped: interfering with railroad track or equipment and trespassing. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $816.25.
• Myranda K. Balcomb, 21, 3600 block of Bayswater Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were not prosecuted or were dropped: possession of a controlled substance and two counts of selling, manufacturing, delivering of marijuana and opium. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $810.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Branden L. Gill, 35, homeless. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $422.
• Maria L. Seelos, 21, 22300 block of New York Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $885.
• Jorge A. Tapia Merino, 25, Lehigh Acres. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Dawid K. Zabielski, 20, 4300 block of Blitzen Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Thomas M. Bobo, 34, homeless. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Gary J. Bates Sr., 66, homeless. Charges: trespassing and failure to register as a criminal registrant-convicted felon. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Michael C. Aprile, 34, homeless. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $307.
• Eric W. Caterino, 28, 23500 block of Harper Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting arrest without violence. A charge of loitering or prowling was dropped. Sentence: 15 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $357.
• Crystal G. Howell, 31, 21200 block of Burkhart Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of cocaine, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and violation of pretrial release. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $920.
• Lee L. Dittman, 44, homeless. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Austin D. Medina, 18, Tampa. Charges: trespassing and possession of not more than 3 grams of a controlled substance. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $472.
• Jonathan A. Hartman, 31, 100 block of Salem Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Alyssa C. Rutledge, 29, 23300 block of Rountree Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: obtaining property by fraud and selling narcotics. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,604.
• Brianna M. Laurence, 27, 8700 block of San Pablo Ave., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $565.
• Latoya L. Legree, 28, Lake Placid, Florida. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Tyler R. Kerry, 27, 100 block of Palmetto Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft-three or more. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Chelsea M. Lynn, 28, 100 block of Emerald Ave., S., Nokomis. Charges: pass counterfeited instrument and grand theft. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Patrick A. Kiner, 48, 800 block of Forest Hill Lane NW., Port Charlotte. Charge: assault. A charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was dropped. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Eric J. Marquis, 41, 3300 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking in stolen property, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of grand theft was not prosecuted. Sentence: 24 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,604.
• Jami M. Foster, 26, 5300 block of Sturiup St., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Travis E. Buck, 22, 6100 block of Talbot St., North Port. Charges: driving while license is suspended or revoked, petty theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving a false name. A charge of using or possessing an ID or another person without consent. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• James R. Blair, 47, North Fort Myers. Charges: habitually driving while license is suspended or revoked and driving without motor vehicle registration. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Michael F. Harris Jr., 35, 26500 block of Asuncion Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing cocaine was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Shane Grimes, 44, 2700 block of NW Pine Creek Ave., Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, failure to appear and violation of pretrial release conditions. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $635.
• Antonio A. Kimball, 46, Clearwater. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: four months in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Michael A. Halas, 24, 4900 block of Hurley Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Rodarius D. Godbolt, 19, Tampa. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Larry P. McLean, 61, homeless. Charges: DUI-fourth conviction or subsequent, driving while license is suspended or revoked-third conviction and refuse to submit DUI test. Sentence: 364 days in jail and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $3,012.77.
• Samuel Medina, 70, Dallas, Georgia. Charge: disturbing the peace. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: none.
• Marilyn S. Owens, 62, 2200 block of Lee Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Nicholas A. Salmen, 38, 1500 block of Pulaski St., Port Charlotte. Charge: sexual battery by custodian on victim younger than 16. Three similar charges were not prosecuted. Sentence: 20 years in prison and lifetime sex offender probation. Outstanding fees: $1,205.
• Jeffrey L. Lewis, 40, 700 block of Floral Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: selling marijuana and failure to appear. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Kelly A. O’Connor, 30, 15400 block of Sunkist Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Two counts of failure to appear were dropped. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
