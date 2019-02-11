The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions and sentences.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Tjavi D. Green McKnight, 32, Orlando. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Cortney E. Golden, 30, 900 block of Lucille Ave., Nokomis. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dustin B. Lindsay, 21, 2000 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Levon E. Wyatt, 30, 1200 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Kenneth J. Hills, 55, 18300 block of Kerville Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of an injunction for protection.
• Karen J. Lovasco Sutton, 74, 3400 block of Edgehill Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and contempt of court — violate no contact order.
• Brett D. Hamilton, 36, 1300 block of Kensington St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Brandalynn S. Andrews, 32, 6200 block of Golf Course Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• William R. Nichols, 61, Ocklawaha, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Luis Mastrototaro, 44, 1400 block of Warne St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Bo T. Andrews, 28, 1200 block of Lemon St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of new legend drugs without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Scott O. Evans, 45, 200 block of Mariner Lane, Rotonda. Charges: battery, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Gary D. Godreau, 36, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Holly J. Brousseau, 52, 1000 block of Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Irving V. Holguin, 40, 8300 block of Hedgecoth Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeffrey S. Cousins Sr., 53, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
The following defendants entered a pre-trial diversion program:
• Colon O. Shalier, 18, Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jose A. Angarita Martinez, 39, Miami. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of fleeing or attempting to elude police was not prosecuted.
• Dustin T. Badke, 28, 3500 block of Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery while victim is pregnant.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Erika L. Hampton, 38, Bokeelia. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: credit time served and six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Jonathan M. Melovic, 32, 1800 block of Regal St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $372.
• John W. Mahle, 35, Cape Coral. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,085.
• Manuel H. Placeres Trujillo, 41, 3600 block of Spinner Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of battery, petty theft, burglary, battery on a person 65 or older and violation of an injunction for protection. Sentence: credit time served and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,256.59. A charge of burglary was not prosecuted.
• Jessica L. Patterson, 37, 1400 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Dan E. Williams, 46, 1400 block of Fireside St., Port Charlotte. Charges: disturbing the peace and resisting arrest without violence. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: crimes against a person corrupt by threat and harassing a victim, witness or informant. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $787.
• Francis M. Poling III, 35, 1600 block of Jupiter Road, Venice. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of 3 grams or less of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: three days in jail and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
The following cases ended with an acquittal:
• Michael P. Johnston, 45, 8200 block of Archie St., Englewood. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.