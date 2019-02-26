The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Joseph J. Julian II, 24, 100 block of Norfolk Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Melinda M. Morgan, 34, 1600 block of Woodland Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Leilani L. Alcisto, 32, 1200 block of Richter St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Michael R. Garlisch, 27, 3200 block of Escobar Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools and possession of new legend drug without a prescription.
• Marlon Landa, 29, Bradenton. Charges: loitering or prowling, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Garrett R. Little, 21, 1100 block of SW Mildred St., Arcadia. Charge: abandoned vessel.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Morgan L. Southwick, 21, 2200 block of 2200 block of Wiley St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Francis M. Dugan, 44, 500 block of Pennyroyal Place, Venice. Charge: battery.
• Johnesha L. King, 21, St. Petersburg. Charge: grand theft.
The following defendants entered a pre-trial diversion program:
• Todd G. Russell, 23, Fort Myers. Charges: molesting a coin-operated machine, possession of burglary tools and loitering or prowling.
• Devan T. Brandon, 19, 2300 block of Sunninglow St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Angela M. Knebel, 45, Cape Coral. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Brenden C. Cefalo, 25, 22100 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $830.
• Jon B. Crow, 34, Tampa. Charges: exposure of sexual organs and disorderly intoxication. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $931.
• Cheyanne S. Hubener, 19, 27200 block of Chula Vista Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: cruelty to animals and abandonment of animals. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $950.
• Katie A. Hansen, 19, 200 block of Annapolis Lane, Rotonda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and selling misbranded drugs. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $760.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Cody A. Hardin, 26, 22500 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $785.
• Daniel C. Duran, 30, 1600 block of Montia Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: willfully defraud/attempt to defraud urine drug test. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $570.
• Bryan W. Bourke, 34, 3200 block of Travers Ave., North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Christopher L. Jones, 41, 800 block of Myrtle St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 10 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $785.
• Eric C. Filer, 31, 4400 block of Ganyard St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $785.
• David S. Cramer, 36, 21100 block of Wardell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Alyssa D. Gottlieb, 26, West Myrtle Ave., Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $770.
• Rigoberto B. Jimenez, 34, Fort Myers. Charge: removing saw palmetto berries from a wildlife management area. Sentence: three months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Ralph H. Gates II, 70, 18600 block of Goodman Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: commit unnatural and lascivious act. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Faith Chamberlain, 19, 4300 block of Sibley Bay St., Charlotte Harbor. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $352.
• Neil G. Hoyte, 39, 3300 block of Monarch St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,172.
• Tyler B. Jones, 27, 19000 block of Helena Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft auto. Sentence: 364 days. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Kyle A. Fenneken, 31, 3200 block of Sherwood Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended or revoked-third conviction, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 15 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Steven Andrade, 20, 2400 block of Ednor St., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving without a valid license, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Ryan M. Danforth, 23, 300 block of San Cristobal, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on the charges of possessing more than 20 grams of marijuana and carrying a concealed firearm. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and displaying/threatening/using a firearm for a felony offense. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $815.
• Marvin L. Cherry, 55, Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Hector D. Lopez Bolivar, 20, Tampa. Charge: littering 15 pounds to 500 pounds. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Maya K. Beyde, 35, 4200 block of Leesburg Ave., North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Ryan D. Gurk, 29, 300 block of Fairhaven St., Port Charlotte. Charges: selling methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: five years of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Shawn R. Lescoe, 38, Blackstone, Mass. Charges: grand theft auto and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Nicolas E. Jones, 30, 2500 block of Warren St., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended or revoked, selling, manufacturing, delivering marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: credit for time served and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Nicholas J. Battaglia, 31, 19700 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit time served and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Keith A. Holley, 27, Lithia Springs, Georgia. Charge: carrying a concealed weapon. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Jason B. Baltrus, 31, 2100 block of Heron Lake Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit time served and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Christopher Arroyo, 27, Tampa. Charges: selling, manufacturing or delivering marijuana, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: credit time served and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Ricardo A. Estrada, 35, 23200 block of McMullen Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: grand theft auto, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and obstructing justice in a third-degree proceeding. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Joshua L. Mudge, 27, 13500 block of Goodrich Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, petty theft and larceny theft resist recovery of property. Sentence: 18 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,054.
• Brett A. Langley, 27, 22400 block of Cheryl Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of attempted burglary of a dwelling. Sentence: credit time served and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $565.
• Sean P. Jordan, 34, 800 block of E. Seventh St., Englewood. Charges: selling cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit time served and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,057.
• Jesse C. Fuhlman, 39, 2700 block of NW Eucalyptus, Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Jason M. Dahlquist, 37, North Fort Myers. Charges: uttering a false bank bill, note, check, draft; forgery of bank bill, note, check, draft; using or possessing the ID of another person without consent and grand theft. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,653.
