The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions and sentences.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Francis W. Smalllwood Jr., 40, 200 block of Spring Drive, Rotonda. Charge: battery.
• Graft L. Hobart, 26, 21300 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft.
• Melissa A. Hauss Helveston, 50, Cape Coral. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeffrey S. Crutcher, 40, Dade City. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Jami M. Parker, 29, Orlando Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Nicholas A. Millennor, 28, 2400 block of Vankeuren Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Raul C. Colon Ocasio, 27, 5200 block of Easter Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Stephen S. Torchia Jr., 43, 3300 block of Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Daniel S. Pullen, 34, 27400 block of Las Lomas Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Taylor R. Lease, 21, Fairway Drive, Rotonda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew J. Hoerl, 29, 1400 block of Dorian St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Bruce A. Davis, 54, Mattawan, Michigan. Charges: two Fish Wildlife Conservation violations regarding redfish size.
• Adelaide G. Schrowang, 20, 6800 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Philip J. Redoutey, 26, 2700 block of 10th St., Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Anthony P. Schmidt, 52, 5000 block of N. Beach St., Englewood. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Buck L. Wooley, 48, homeless in Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
• Randy R. Twombly, 37, 7100 block of Adderly Road, Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Michelle L. Wright, 52, 22200 block of Montrose Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Daniel Parabak, 63, 22100 block of Oneida Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary with an assault or battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Zachary T. Cote, 20, 3200 block of Moravia Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alexander J. Almanzar, 22, Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Steven W. Kinter, 31, 4100 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and criminal mischief.
• Christopher A. Hardwick, 59, 800 block of Mench Terris NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: willful stalking.
• Sean J. Doyle, 37, 13500 block of Martha Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Latoya C. Riley, 37, 21300 block of Argyle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jack R. Pittman, 49, 15500 block of Maple Tree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon.
• Dana L. Oppman, 28, 1600 block of Yellow Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Anastasia E. Fragiadakis, 36, 22200 block of Albany Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
The following defendants entered a pre-trial diversion program:
• Zane M. A. Slavin, 22, 18400 block of Van Nuys Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Roman M. Fajardo, 19, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Quinton J. Sutton McCool, 19, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana was dropped. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $417.
• Nelson R. Gray Jr., 57, 21800 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $883.50.
• Jerry A. Lawrence, 36, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $885.
• Katie A. Hughes, 23, 26100 block of Madras Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: worthless checks. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $415.
• David A. Martin, 38, Culpepper, Virginia. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Makenzi Jo Maze, 27, 100 block of Annapolis Lane, Rotonda. Charges: fraud uttering false bank bill note and grand theft. Sentence: 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $732.73.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Mona A. Pelkey, 56, 5600 block of SW Brahma Ave., Arcadia. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665. additional charges of trafficking in stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit card were dropped or not prosecuted.
• Armando Ramirez, 41, Palmetto, Florida. Charge: selling cocaine. Sentence: five years of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Alejandro M. Servin, 19, South Manatee Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of grand theft auto, two counts of grand theft, six counts of petty theft and six counts of burglary. Sentence: 36 months in prison and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,160.
• Tracey E. Kruse, 37, homeless. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 10 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Jacob A. K. Jones, 34, North Fort Myers. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: three days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Kathleen R. Hitt, 43, 21400 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: eight months of probation. Outstanding fees: $988.
• Darren J. Rodriguez, 53, 1100 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: disturbing the peace. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Christopher Rossip, 35, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,142.50.
• Michael O. Wulfing, 57, homeless in Englewood. Charges: driving while license is suspended and leaving the scene of a crash involving damage. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $303.
• Damien J. Mosser, 41, 3300 block of Pine Tree St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $865.
• William G. Van Polanen Petel, 57, 14500 block of Lillian Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $470.
• Brandon G. Schwager, 41, 25500 block of Heritage Lake Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Two charges of possessing a controlled substance were dropped or not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $628.18.
• Christine A. Miller, 38, 12400 block of S.W. Lexington Place, Arcadia. Charges: driving while license is suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Barry R. Yemma, 41, 200 block of Swift St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest without violence. Charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and loitering were dropped or not prosecuted. Sentence: 11 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Santino M. Peralta, 26, 300 block of Lasayette Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: selling marijuana, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: seven months in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Joshua A. Marceron, 37, 2000 block of Arkansas Ave., Englewood. Charges: DUI and resisting arrest without violence. A charge of fleeing or attempting to elude police was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $978.
• Verona M. Wyndham, 35, 12300 block of Deepwoods Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: disturbing the peace. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $507.
• Anna Maria Villareal, 47, 10100 block of Kimberly Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, petty theft and resisting arrest without violence. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. An additional possession of a controlled substance charge was not prosecuted and a charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Robert J. Parise, 28, 4600 block of Westwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI-third violation within 10 years and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 31 days in jail and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $3,003.
• Omar J. Molina Ortiz, 20, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Benjamin J. Phillips Sr., 53, 100 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $880.90.
• Julio C. Pazos, 52, Dania Beach, Florida. Charge: driving without a valid license. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Stuart C. Rucker, 50, 7200 block of Beardsley St., Englewood. Charge: littering 15 pounds to 500 pounds. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $407.
