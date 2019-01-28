The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions and sentences.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Kaci Jo Barber, 32, Lehigh Acres. Charge: battery.
• Roland T. Charleau, 39, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Michelle L. Barnette, 28, 1200 block of Drury Lane, Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Daniel S. Walchle, 48, 2500 block of Grove City Hotel, Englewood. Charges: driving while license is suspended or revoked and presenting proof of insurance known to be invalid.
• Seth M. Gosnell, 23, 800 block of East Third St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Hector J. Sanchez, 25, 1100 block of Davis Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Jamele J. Bedell, 22, 2400 block of Dando St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Eunice M. Wiggins, 26, 600 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Clint B. Johnson, 26, Lake Wales, Florida. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Wesley J. Beachy, 53, 2200 block of Margaret Lane, North Port. Charge: trafficking in stolen property. A charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
• Allen R. Bartlett, 27, unknown address. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Anne Marie S. Peterson, 47, 2200 block of Ednor St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
The following defendants entered a pre-trial diversion program:
• Pavel P. Isakov, 62, 1800 block of Boca Chica Ave., North Port. Charge: wildlife conservation violation.
• Rita R. Fuente Rojas, 27, 1200 block of Coral Ridge Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft.
• Jessica W. Poe, 61, 1300 block of Casey Key Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Jean J. Sylain, 48, Immokalee. Charge: harvesting an endangered plant (saw palmetto berries) without a permit.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Timothy L. Farrington, 29, Durham, N.C. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $365.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Keith D. Alvarado, 21, 2300 block of Achilles St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. A charge of selling marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• James J. Raimer Jr., 30, 13400 block of Markham Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Joseph M. Shea, 21, 100 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting arrest without violence. An additional charge of resisting arrest without violence was dropped. Sentence: 60 days. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Nikolay V. Maldzhiev, 41, 3400 block of Croton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting arrest without violence. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• William F. Reed III, 52, 700 S. Broadway Ave., Englewood. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $372.
• Deborah A. Razo, 55, 300 block of E. Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 15 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $422.
• Ernesto Hernandez Jr., 31, Wimauma, Florida. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: eight months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Abigail A. Gack, 28, homeless in Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Matthew E. Hladky, 18, 500 block of Okaloosa Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 10 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Michael J. Gables, 64, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: misusing 911. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Frank C. Indermuehle, 65, 6100 block of Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Taylor P. Dirrigle, 24, 7000 block of Adderly Road, Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: four months in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Scott D. Jury, 59, 2800 block of Oyster Creek Drive, Englewood. Charges: battery and resisting arrest without violence. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $672.
• Brandon M. Bush, 23, North Fort Myers. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 10 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Thomas E. Bartleson, 27, North Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $578.18.
• Dwight L. Nobles, 63, 10400 block of Greenway Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and producing marijuana. Sentence: three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Jason E. Peel, 38, 12300 block of Easha Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended or revoked. A charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $534.20.
• Jason G. Rodriguez, 37, Tamarac, Florida. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: Outstanding fees: $572.
The following defendant was acquitted:
• Christopher J. Fernandez, 31, 16200 block of Orrick Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and failure to appear.
