The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions and sentences.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Robert G. Muglio, 74, El Jobean. Charge: conservation hunt in state park without authority.
• Humberto Cordova Caballero, 29, Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and 10 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Mickey L. Harrell, 38, Florala, Alabama. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Michael P. Franklin, 43, homeless in Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and smuggling or introducing contraband into a detention facility.
• Esteban S. Nazario, 51, 23300 block of Fendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Natalia L. Kalinowski, 18, 500 block of Crandall St., NW Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Peter J. Rothwell, 26, 100 block of Norman St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older.
• Ray Lee Poore Jr., 42, 6200 block of Rumford St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by a person detained in prison or jail.
• Christopher D. Cole, 30, Cape Coral. Charge: grand theft auto.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Jesse A. Lawes, 31, 22400 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bradley M. Fordyce, 20, North Fort Myers. Charge: trespassing.
• Horatio E. Spinelli, 30, 2600 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michelle A. Cameau, 35, Wingdale, New York. Charge: trespassing.
• Joshua D. Dudley, 19, 27300 block of Mandarin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: animal cruelty and animal abandonment.
• Brianna M. Jackson, 29, 15500 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older.
• Ashley M. M. Harper, 32, 2100 block of Tinker St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of smuggling or introducing contraband into a detention facility was dropped.
• Chace A. Horner, 30, Sarasota. Charge: arson.
• Jamie Colon, 38, 5700 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to register as a sex offender.
• Vanessa H. Trikouros, 34, 8400 block of Placida Road, Cape Haze. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of smuggling or introducing contraband into a detention facility was dropped.
• Mitchell T. Brooks, 55, 200 block of Bangsberg Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: racketeering and grand theft.
The following defendants entered a pre-trial diversion program:
• Robert S. Kubond, 25, 23000 block of Bayshore Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: affray and resisting an officer without violence.
• Kristoph N. Oakley, 19, 1300 block of Collinswood Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft.
• Raven S. Russell, 27, 23100 block of Utica Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft.
• Dudley N. Summers, 49, 2000 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Jessica N. Sabielny, 36, 40100 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $651.97.
• Brian J. Brainard, 51, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 10 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Stacy D. Saunders, 47, 23400 block of Charleston Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,327.
• Derek L. Bazo, 28, Tampa. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Skye E. Grissinger, 26, homeless in Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is suspended or revoked and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Cody R. Arney, 26, homeless in Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Martin X. Iepson, 30, Ave Maria. Charges: petty theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of giving a false name was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Emily R. Piper, 27, 21300 block of Wardell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 24 months of drug-offender probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Donald Bellamy, 34, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A battery charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: five months in jail. Outstanding fees: $815.
• Ramel M. Henry, 41, 18000 block of Northern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Two charges of possessing a controlled substance were not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Nicholas G. Benitez, 33. 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Robert E. Borresen Jr., 48, 21900 block of Katherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary and petty theft. A charge of tampering with evidence was not prosecuted. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Nichole V. Bennoch, 30, homeless. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Kimberly N. Gardner, 33, 1400 block of Coral Ridge Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Andres Garcia, 25, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Brooke E. Edwards, 25, 2800 block of N.W. Haile Dean Road, Arcadia. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were not prosecuted. Sentence: nine months in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Mauricio A. Gomez, 35, 100 block of Carlisle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,017.
• Teirinae R. Bates, 29, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: 11 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Timothy M. Ashcroft, 32, Lehigh Acres. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Joseph J. O’Brien, 37, 400 block of Theresa Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possessing meth with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Elizabeth C. Lafleur, 28, 6200 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Amanda A. Kinsolving, 31, homeless in Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft auto. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $565.
• Robert D. Sirangelo, 35, 18100 block of Charter Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked, fleeing to elude police, three counts of petty theft and one count of larceny. Sentence: 15 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $2,041.
• Audrey L. Rollins, 39, Miami. Charges: selling cocaine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Charges of possessing cocaine, possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia were dropped. Sentence: eight years in prison. Outstanding fees: $2,518.43.
• Judd V. Lawson, 50, homeless in Murdock. Charges: burglary, grand theft auto and grand theft. A charge of grand theft was not prosecuted. Sentence: five years in prison. Outstanding fees: $3,909.50.
