The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions and sentences.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Daniel C. Mure Jr., 63, 300 block of Fletcher St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Brett R. White Sr., 30, 4300 block of Dekle Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Keith T. Maine, 39, 200 block of Fairway Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon.
• Joseph J. Hinkle, 29, 21100 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Robert A. Rice, 38, Sportsman Road, Rotonda. Charges: battery and obstructing justice tampering in third-degree felony proceeding.
• Kelly J. Plummer, 56, 18400 block of Oxford Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: making a false report of commission of crime. A charge of committing perjury by contradictory statements was transferred to another court.
• Oleg V. Shabliy, 44, 100 block of Cory St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Brandon A. Walker, 32, 8300 block of Roosevelt St., Englewood. Charges: battery, aggravated battery when victim is pregnant and violation of pretrial release condition.
• Daniel Rodriguez Jr., 39, 8100 block of Cheseboro Ave., North Port. Charges: three counts of grand theft.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Cheyenne R. Lufkin, 19, 3200 block of Great Neck, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tabre S. Collins, 20, Bradenton. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alexis L. Johnson, 18, 25100 block of Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dior J. Barton, 19, 19100 block of Wilton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Randel J. Henry, 23, 18500 block of Quaint Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and criminal mischief.
• Matthew J. Considine, 18, 2000 block of Winchester Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following defendants entered a pre-trial diversion program:
• Brittany N. Mamalis, 27, 3100 block of Broder Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Ryan T. Steck, 19, 22400 block of Lewiston Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Samantha L. Winch, 19, 11000 block of Palmerston, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Derek J. Yates, 30, 23200 block of Quesada Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence.
• Jean A. Petty, 20, 27200 block of Whitman Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nga McGowan, 54, 300 block of Dover Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: selling, giving or serving alcoholic beverages to an underage person.
• Michael E. Degrove, 29, 700 block of Vinca Rosea, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary and criminal mischief.
• Donna A. McNeil, 63, 1000 block of West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft.
• Brodrick V. Brown, 24, 500 block of Ida Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: fraud uttering false instrument. Charges of forgery and petty theft were dropped.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Jesse J. O. Woody, 24, Cape Coral. Charge: fish wildlife conservation violation. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $315.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Justin K. Larson, 34, homeless. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Matthew W. Whiteaker, 42, homeless. Charges: inhaling or ingesting harmful chemicals and resisting arrest without violence. Sentence: 15 days in jail and six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• William K. Campbell, 25, 300 block of W. Langsner St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Shawn H. Smith, 37, 18500 block of Satsuma Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Krystal N. Parker, 37, 22300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $797.50.
• Lazlo Tari, 71, 6100 block of Thorman Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: fish wildlife conservation violation. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $770.
• Tristan E. Royer, 34, 400 block of Placida Road, Cape Haze. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence and failure to register as a convicted felon. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $372.
• Signe R. Knapp, 62, 1500 block of Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: seven months in jail. Outstanding fees: $909.
• Wade P. Holmes, 33, 13900 block of Nancy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. A charge of obtaining property by fraud was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Marissa L. Krieger, 24, 3800 block of Wentworth St., North Port. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Kellie L. Coe, 35, 23100 block of Nancy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. A charge of possession of a controlled substance was dropped. Sentence: 13 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Anthony E. Horner, 49, 1700 block of Griffith Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 36 months (suspended) in prison and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Jimmy M. Hitt, 44, 4300 block of S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Brittany M. Cross, 27, 2000 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Daniel E. Amaral, 28, 29000 block of Riverview Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: fleeing to elude. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. Sentence: nine months in jail. Outstanding fees: $700.
• Craig G. Courtney Sr., 46, 21100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. The following charges were not prosecuted: obstructing justice, battery and criminal mischief. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $967.
• Melissa G. Roesing, 34, 3400 block of Lucerne Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Dustin M. Welch, 34, 200 block of Hunter St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Adjudication was withheld on charges of burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sentence: 60 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,335.48.
• Dennis R. Lynn Jr., 34, 18500 block of Holly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft, possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon, grand theft of a firearm, two counts of burglary, petty theft, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving a false name. Sentence: 40 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,359.
• John A. Bylaska Jr., 47, 5900 block of Osprey Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of pass forged altered instrument. Sentence: three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $515.
• Terri L. Green, 49, 3200 block of Crestwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and selling narcotics. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,100.72.
• Tyler A. Franklin, 24, 7000 block of Larkin St., Englewood. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer without violence, discharging a firearm in public or on a right of way and exhibiting a firearm or weapon improperly. A charge of burglary was not prosecuted. Sentence: 364 days in jail and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $917.
• George E. Hackett IV, 19, 10400 block of Kidron Ave., Englewood. Charge: possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon or delinquent. Sentence: two years in prison and two years of probation. Outstanding fees: $515.
• Nickolaus P. Schultz, 23, Allen Park, Michigan. Charge: exhibiting a firearm or weapon improperly. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,118.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.