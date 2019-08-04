The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Priscilla L. Stryder, 46, 200 block of Martin Drive NE., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kyiesha K. Walls, 23, Fort Myers. Charge: giving a false name.
• Neftaly Flores Navarro, 28, 21400 block of Holdern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brock J. Miller, 24, 18300 block of Morrison Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Justin W. Wilhite, 35, 2100 block of Bendway Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joseph Nieves-Perez, 19, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Aron R. Kinder, 26, 22000 Gatewood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Christopher B. Kay, 35, 2400 block of Bendixen St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Scott B. McLean II, 18, 5700 block of Rhapcity Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joel M. Cote, 27, 21900 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery when the victim is pregnant.
• Steven M. Whiteaker, 34, 600 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shawna L. Sheckells, 31, 6600 block of Dennison Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Daniel J. Killmer, 40, 18500 block of Kuldin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Thomas M. Bobo, 34, homeless. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Timothy T. French, 22, Ruskin, Florida. Charges: possession of less than 3 grams of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeremy A. Jones, 40, 1100 block of Lodi, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Fernando C. Canseco Luna, 32 address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Ryan J. Dutton, 20, 6100 block of Alfred Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft auto.
• Matthew J. Kaponis, 35, 5300 block of Hackley St., North Port. Charge: failure to redeliver hired/leased personal property.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Joel Trinidad, 23, Winter Haven, Florida. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Scott J. Humbert, 26, 13300 block of Buckett Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft.
• Joshua Q. Lowe, 24, 19900 block of Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of 3 grams or less of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Loretta M. Byassee, 37, 25500 block of Dundee Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Johnny I. Hayes, 37, Seffner, Florida. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jennie A. Brasaemle, 38, 200 Washington Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Richard G. Dousharm, 39, 3300 block of Avanti Circle, North Port. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rudy Gonzalez Jr., 24, homeless. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• William C. Denney, 57, 18300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Marquis L. Johnson, 28, 6300 block of Sooner St., North Port. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Denise R. Bass, 48, 8200 block of Osprey Road, Englewood. Charge: grand theft.
• Diosvany Rodriguez Gomez, 48, Miami. Charges: burglary, grand theft and possession of burglary tools.
The following cases were entered into pretrial diversion:
• Adam D. H. Clark, 33, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Beverly L. Bruno, 46, 6800 block of Crock Ave., North Port. Charge: petty theft.
• Donald E. Lennox Sr., 60, Goodrich, Michigan. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nelson C. Lopez, 39, Lehigh Acres. Charge: petty theft.
• Jose L. Rosso, 67, 1200 block of E. Corktree Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Janai A. Tucker, 24, Jonesboro, Georgia. Charges: petty theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• G'Vante Price, 20, 23400 block of Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher J. McCormick, 68, 2300 block of Pine Grove Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a new legend drug without a prescription.
• Jenna P. Mierzejewski, 25, 23300 block of Judge Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Austin M. Henson, 26, 2100 block of Switzerland Road, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $710.
• Brayan M. Espinosa Crespo, 18, Lehigh Acres. Charge: passing a forged or altered bank bill, note, etc. A charge of obtaining property by fraud was not prosecuted. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $610.
• Juan Pu Tzoy, 20, Fort Myers. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving injury without giving aid. The following charges were not prosecuted: driving without a valid license and leaving the scene of a crash involving damage. Sentence: 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $560.
• Dennis C. Towers, 62, 6100 block of Dandurand Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of laws/rules regarding marine resources. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Christopher L. Lacey, 28, 27100 block of Chula Vista Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: taking or possessing alligators or eggs without a license. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $320.
• George E. Bailey Jr., 38, 100 block of Dow Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $422.
• Mary L. Bard, 29, 900 block of Via Deluna, Englewood. Charge: perjury when not in official proceeding. A charge of false info to law enforcement during an investigation was dropped. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Marquavous D. White, 26, 1100 block of Paraclete Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Jason J. Cotton, 27, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended or revoked. A charge of pretrial release violation was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $937.
• Rebecca L. Callahan, 22, address withheld. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of resisting an officer with violence. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: pretrial release violation and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. Sentence: credit for time served and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $695.
• James J. Jones, 49, 2100 block of Harbour Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: carrying a weapon/electronic weapon device in open and protection of turkey, bear 100 yards from game feeding station. Sentence: 50 hours of community service. Outstanding fees: none.
• Danielle N. Hamilton, 31, Fort Myers. Charges: trafficking in illegal drugs four grams or more, three counts of selling cocaine and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: four counts of possession of cocaine, selling cocaine and selling a schedule I or II opium or derivative. Sentence: 97 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $55,958.
• Cyrus J. Fulp, 26, 2300 block of Alda Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $859.
• Juan A. Lozada Jr., 33, address withheld. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Andy L. Gilmore, 35, Davie, Florida. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: none.
• Matthew J. Browne, 32, 1400 block of Nabatoff St., North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Eric L. Butler, 43, homeless in Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary, petty theft, resisting an officer without violence and two counts of attempted burglary. A charge of resisting an officer without violence was dropped. Sentence: 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,845.
• Vaughn G. Byrd Titus, 26, 400 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Osprey. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,973.
• Leslie J. Conley, 37, 400 block of Bowman Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $150.
• Michael A. Carey, 29, Oak Street, Arcadia. Charge: possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Micheal C. Kinsey, 50, Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charges: trespassing and petty theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $470.
• Joe A. Hearns, 42, 800 block of Silver Springs, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to register as a convicted felon. The following charges were not prosecuted: keeping a nuisance structure for drug activity, two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Edward A. Shingle, 54, 1900 block of Maryland St., Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $357.
• Paul G. Fredette, 54, 11100 block of SW Crenshaw Ave., Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Albert C. Wilson, 31, 2600 block of Charlene St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $785.
• James E. Morrison, 38, 3100 block of Iverson St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $822.
• Justin R. Webb, 31, 2100 block of Clermont St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering or prowling. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,005.
• Rodney L. McGee, 49, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $307.
• Devan J. Christensen, 45, 700 block of Sesame St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license is suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Cory T. Descalzo, 31, 3200 block of Sherwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of 3 grams or less of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Timothy R. Waters, 33, 2500 block of Carmen St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,680.
• Giovanni A. Castro, 39, 200 block of Orduna Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. The following charges were not prosecuted: harassing a witness and violation of no contact order. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $772.
• Emmanuel C. Johnson, 31, Port Richey, Florida. Charge: selling cocaine. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 24 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Ruth V. Walker, 31, 21100 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $772.
• Ediberto Padilla II, 32, 3700 block of Rosemary Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $345.
• William R. Wright III, 28, 6600 block of Orange Blossom Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of failure to appear was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Akmar P. Washington Sr., 45, 400 block of E. Henry St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,222.
• Nathan E. Pacifico, 39, 20200 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Robert L. Barnhart, 75, 4500 block of Melbourne St., Charlotte Harbor. Charge: leaving the scene of a vessel accident with injury. A charge of violating navigation rules with serious injury or death. Sentence: three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,565.
• William C. Denney, 57, 18300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a valid license. A charge of failure to appear was dropped. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Eric R. Oganesyan, 22, Lakewood Ranch. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed firearm. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $752.
The following defendants were acquitted:
• Taylor L. Crawford, 27, 11300 block of Poplin Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery.
• David A. Flick, 33, 100 block of Earnest St., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence.
Compiled by Christy Feinberg
