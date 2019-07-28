The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Timothy P. Brown, 53, 18200 block of Morrison Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.
• Megan E. Demonbreun, 34, 2300 block of Prague Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Linda A. Vadala, 51, 100 block of Rodgers Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Brianna P. Vadala, 24, 100 block of Rodgers Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Christopher Sterling, 34, Brentwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Joel Rivera, 45, 700 block of Agabedis Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeremy M. Miller, 42, Port St. Lucie, Florida. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert L. Shaw, 32, homeless in Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving a false name.
• Alex M. Rojas, 21, 12800 block of S.W. Pembroke Circle, Lake Suzy. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Devonte T. McGriff, 23, Haines City, Florida. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jovani Bello, 31, Stockton, California. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kathleen A. Danahy, 42, 5400 block of Swaying Palm, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft - three or more convictions.
• Carlos A. Velez, 26, Pembroke Pines, Florida. Charges: possession of 3 grams or less of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Laura R. Acquafredda, 24, 5100 block of Marriot St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery.
• Matthew J. Browne, 32, 1400 block of Nabatoff St., North Port. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Christopher J. Muzio, 18, 500 block of Gold Tree, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua P. Yeskie, 33, 23000 block of Walton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeremiah Van, 31, 300 block of Viceroy Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Marie J. Birdsall, 39, 3700 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Torrence T. Benton, 43, Bradenton. Charge: possession of new legend drug without a prescription.
The following cases were entered into pretrial diversion:
• John B. Tipton, 53, North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Coby M. Abbenante, 26, 20200 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jose A. Ortiz, 32, 21400 block of Gladys Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Mikelah D. Muse, 21, address withheld. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Terry L. Deboard, 50, North Fort Myers. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of 3 grams or less of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Julia D. Foots, 21, 2500 block of Ambrose Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft.
• Ryan E. Mamalis, 22, 23200 block of Abrade Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jason J. Bazinet, 34, 8000 block of Hillman Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Tristen S. Joseph, 21, 500 block of Hobart Road, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Lorana M. Bates, 24, 1200 block of Fleetwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Edward Young IV, 34, Fort Myers. Charges: introducing contraband into a detention facility and pretrial release violation.
• Nicholas D. Solana, 29, 23200 block of Elmira Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and child abuse.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Derek A. Kruse, 24, 10000 block of Winding River Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: reckless driving when reduced from DUI. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $150.
• Javier Arteaga Jr., 20, 4300 block of Jackson St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: six days of probation. Outstanding fees: $982.
• Marvin A. Sibblies, 20, 3200 block of Majestic St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,083.
• Natalie R. Shkraba, 18, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $783.
• Christopher J. Tener, 18, 21300 block of Percy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $760.
• Jack W. Reynolds, 41, 5300 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. A charge of failure to appear was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $467.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Jacob P. Jumps, 27, 1900 block of Yorktown Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: fleeing or attempting to elude police officers and DUI. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Leanna C. Jones, 24, Winter Haven, Florida. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Laszlo Varga, 49, 200 block of Hallcrest Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering 15 pounds to under 500 pounds. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: none.
• Edward S. Heaton, 48, 4000 block of Michel Tree St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Thomas J. Milazzo Jr., 59, 500 block of Oliphant Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. A charge of aggravated battery when victim is pregnant was dropped. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $822.
• Eric D. Jones, 38, 400 block of E. Langsner St., Englewood. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $387.
• Tierney N. Burnell, 22, 23000 block of Gulf Coast Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $915.
• Heber J. Perez, 53, 2200 block of Stonegate Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: reckless driving when reduced from DUI. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Alexander S. Molineux, 32, 9400 block of Rosebud Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. The following charge was not prosecuted: aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Sentence: 180 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $859.
• Roman P. Zaremba, 35, homeless in Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and littering 15 pounds to under 500 pounds. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of failure to appear. Sentence: four months in jail. Outstanding fees: $929.
• David L. Mayall, 36, homeless in Port Charlotte. Charge: obstructing justice harassing in misdemeanor proceeding. The following charges were not prosecuted: battery and false imprisonment. Sentence: five months in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Nicole E. Williams, 24, 3400 block of Lucerne Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing or attempting to elude officers. The following charge was not prosecuted: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,602.
• Manuel Garcia Gonzalez, 32, Sarasota. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Benjamin G. Durham, 44, 6800 block of Scott St., Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft and failure to appear. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $570.
• Christopher L. Taylor, 37, 17400 block of Ursula Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: carrying a concealed weapon or electric weapon device. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Daniel K. Nolley, 33, 2600 block of S.E. McClelland Drive, Arcadia. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• James T. Dethloff, 28, 1000 block of Fundy Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: five months in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Brittany R. Prainito, 32, homeless in Punta Gorda. Charges: battery on a person 65 or older, grand theft auto and grand theft of a firearm. The following charge was not prosecuted: possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Sentence: 14 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,656.
• Javarous L. McNealy, 27, 100 block of Ceyenne St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,387.70.
• Shawn E. Newbanks, 43, Homosassa, Florida. Charge: grand theft. A charge of failure to appear was dropped. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Juan D. Sosa, 25, Raiford, Florida. Charges: two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. Sentence: 30 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,306.
• Kanadyra T. Kohliem, 29, 300 block of E. Gill St., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: eight months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,073.
• Armando C. Kleiss, 19, 21400 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of alcohol by a person under 21 and petty theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,540.50.
• Austin W. Granger, 21, 3300 block of Sardina Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,138.
• Crystal M. Clark, 31, homeless in Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $422.
• Shearta S. Atterbury, 34, Miami Gardens. Charge: petty theft. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor by causing a child to commit a delinquent act. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $872.
• Ryan C. Cole, 27, 900 block of Roseway Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Bobby J. Richardson, 34, 21900 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. A charge of possessing drug paraphernalia was not prosecuted. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Karl F. Sheehan, 53, address withheld. Charge: battery. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $972.
• Sean P. O'Rawe, 25, 26300 block of Barranquilla Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Cortney E. Golden, 31, 23100 block of Seneca Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. A charge of failure to appear was dropped. Sentence: 20 days in jail and six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $420.
• Quentin E. Schrock, 38, homeless in Englewood. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of possessing drug paraphernalia was not prosecuted. Sentence: four months and 29 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $980.45.
• Felix M. Arrocha Moreira, 37, Hialeah, Florida. Charge: petty theft. The following charges were not prosecuted: burglary and possession of burglary tools. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• William A. Wilkins Jr., 44, 18300 block of Kerrville Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. The following charges were dropped: trafficking in stolen property and failure to appear. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $557.
Compiled by Christy Feinberg
