The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Frank P. Parker, 29, 1300 block of Neopolitan Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence.
• Chadwick W. Hornberger, 22, 400 Valencia Road, Venice. Charge: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Mark A. Deel, 52, 30300 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jenifer Lynch, 31, 3100 block of Scranton St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Joseph J. Zing, 33, 200 block of Pelican Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Seth I. Kahl, 40, 2700 block of Charlene St., Punta Gorda. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Michaela L. Potter, 23, 27000 block of Hillshire Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Charles P. Jean, 18, 1100 block of Yorkshire St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Rachel C. Kelly, 25, Pinehurst Court, Rotonda. Charge: battery.
• Fernando C. Canseco Luna, 32, 5300 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Juan A. Pabey, 39, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary, petty theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and grand theft.
• Brandon C. Cobak, 26, Bedford, Pennsylvania. Charge: battery.
• Megan B. Kershner, 22, 100 block of Glenridge Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Austin C. Parkinson III, 18, 1500 block of Harmony Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Shelia R. Bevelacqua, 49, 22000 block of Hernando Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with no motor vehicle registration.
• Christopher D. Cooper, 35, homeless in Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Carlos W. Gillam, 35, 7500 block of Mesa St., North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Kevin P. Reilly, 55, 22300 block of Morocco Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Michael D. Shay, 46, 100 block of Via Madonna, Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Daniel J. Desrosiers, 37, 4900 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Richard P. Lemmon, 53, 21300 block of Higgs Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older.
The following case was entered into pretrial diversions:
• Morgan L. Cahill, 18, Tampa. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were transferred to another court:
• William P. Tice, 31, 21400 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: disturbing the peace and resisting without violence. The following charges were dropped: crimes against person corrupt by threat and criminal mischief.
• Ryan Milbry, 40, Miami Lakes. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. A charge of attached license plate not assigned was dropped.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Renee S. Adamo, 35, 2300 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: engaging in public aid fraud. The following charges were dropped: passing a forged or altered instrument and forgery or altering public record certificate. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $265.
• Annamaria C. Allison, 51, 21400 block of Voltair Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: false owner information of pawned items. A charge of trafficking in stolen property was not prosecuted. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $660.
• Ashley A. Britto, 34, 2200 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Sentence: five years of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,017.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Louis C. Yager, 27, New Port Richey. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,188.
• Alexander D. Ramos, 26, Lehigh Acres. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,188.
• Jason T. Schlenkert, 34, Tampa. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: seven months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,238.50.
• Larry Thermidor, 24, 22400 block of Lacombe Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: one year of a suspended license. Outstanding fees: $50.
• Robert P. Dickinson III, 29, Port St. Lucie. Charges: refusal to submit to testing, driving while license is suspended or revoked and driving without motor vehicle registration. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Janet L. Bailey, 55, 2000 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: carrying a concealed weapon or electric weapon device. A charge of smuggling or introducing contraband into a detention facility was dropped. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Nicholas A. Brucker, 26, homeless in Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Marina H. Beggs, 28, 39400 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: one year of probation. Outstanding fees: $735.
• Joseph E. Lawrence, 24, 3300 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without a valid license. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Joseph M. Shea, 21, 100 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Sentence: 180 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $357.
• Christopher M. Lutz, 21, 1000 block of Reed Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary and grand theft. A charge of trafficking in stolen property was not prosecuted. Sentence: five years in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,457.
• Richard H. Schumacher, 29, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer with violence, petty theft, trespassing and failure to register as a convicted felon. Sentence: 18 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $652.
• Kimberly A. Kij, 43, 400 San Marie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 10 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $802.
• Daniel T. Alton, 27, 5800 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charge: trafficking in stolen property. A charge of grand theft auto was not prosecuted. Sentence: two years in prison and three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Robert E. Borresen III, 23, 21900 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and selling marijuana. Sentence: credit for time served and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Eugene J. Clebock, 48, 1600 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: failure to register as a sex offender. Sentence: 28.6 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $610.50.
• Amber L. L. Reinhardt, 25, 500 block of Hoffer St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on these charges: grand theft and false owner information for pawned items. Sentence: credit for time served and 60 months in probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Kevin S. Roe, 22, 100 block of Deville St., Port Charlotte. Charge: discharging a firearm from a vehicle. A charge of firing a missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft was not prosecuted. Sentence: 10 years in prison and five years of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Terry T. Bing Jr., 23, St. Cloud, Florida. Charges: grand theft auto, petty theft and burglary. Sentence: 18 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,354.
— Compiled by Christy Feinberg
