The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Elizer Junior Saintvil, 34, 14300 block of Cannell Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Kayleigh Alexanadria McGann, 33, homeless. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael James Morrison, 44, Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering or prowling, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kenneth Alan Davis, 61, 1100 block of Davis Lane, Englewood. Charge: abandoned vessel.
• Christopher Brian Holton, 48, 200 block of Dorchester Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: child abuse without great bodily harm.
• Jean Rae Kowacki, 56, 1600 block of Parker Drive, Englewood. Charge: child abuse without great bodily harm.
• Richard Cofield Jr., 27, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Bruce Allard Kane, 59, 2300 block of Pappas Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Charles Edward Rhoden, 22, 400 block of Ferris Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Saber Dawn Camplin, 31, address withheld. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Austin Wesley Joiner, 28, 1200 block of Oxford Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Down Marie O’Neal, 50, 11000 block of S.W. Crenshaw Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of introducing contraband into a detention facility was dropped.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Eric Michael Sedore, 26, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 10 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $622.
• John Christian Mazza, 42, 2900 block of Holly Avenue, Englewood. Charge: violation of pretrial release condition. A charge felony battery or battery by strangulation was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $672.
• Dakota Scott Dollarhide, 22, 18700 block of Countryman Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $670.
• Vincent Robert Andresino, 28, 600 block of Circlewood Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 14 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $802.
• Jessica Gould, 41, 24500 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $522
• Krista Ann Leuck, 48, 6400 block of Tilly Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $422.
• Stephen Wayne Arrighi, 54, Miami. Charges: expose sexual organs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Michael Alan Gillet, 26, 4400 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: carrying a concealed weapon or electric weapon device. Sentence: eight months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,073.
• Markise Antwon Johnson, 27, Winder, Georgia. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Jessica Marion Bjorge, 38, 6000 block of Mayberry Avenue, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $772.
• Carolyn Bothwell Doran, 57, 2500 block of Tamarind Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon. Sentence: No jail or probation was noted on the sentencing form. Outstanding fees: none.
