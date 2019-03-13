The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Charmaine L. Hawkins, 38, 300 block of Orlando Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: giving a false name.
• Sean C. Joyner, 45, 22400 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling, battery, violation of injunction for protection and petty theft.
• Joe W. Rice Jr., 52, 9000 block of Bantry Bay Blvd., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David A. Dobbins, 72, homeless. Charges: DUI with damage, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of harmful, new legend drug without a prescription.
• John M. Cox, 57, homeless. Charge: obstructing justice-tampering in a third-degree felony proceeding.
• Neil G. Hoyte, 39, 3300 block of Monarch St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Nicholas S. Witczak, 30, Buffalo, N.Y. Charge: battery.
• Melony J. Syirac, 46, 28400 block of Chinquanpin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery and resisting arrest without violence.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Patrick P. Howanitz, 51, 18500 block of Satsuma Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kevin J. Murphy, 65, 2400 block of Aquilos Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: obtaining property by fraud.
The following defendants entered a pre-trial diversion program:
• Angelique G. Page, 18, 100 block of Caddy Road, Rotonda West. Charges: battery, trespassing and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
• Kevin P. Doucette, 60, 4100 block of Joseph St., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft.
• Samantha M. Cupani, 28, 29400 block of Pine Villa Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Alexis D. Giles, 19, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David L. Peak Jr., 31, 26900 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: littering over 500 pounds.
The following cases were transferred to another court:
• Sara L. Banka, 24, 21400 block of Kenelm Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: obtaining property less than $300 and obtaining property less than $20,000.
• Christopher W. Watson, 33, 1000 block of Red Bay Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: obtaining property less than $300 and obtaining property less than $20,000.
• Tatyiana Cohen, 56, Broadmoor Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash, DUI and felony DUI.
• Christopher D. Cole, 30, Cape Coral. Charge: criminal mischief.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Christopher R. Swatzell, 29, 21400 block of Holdern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia and battery. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,183.
• Toby R. Mejia, 40, 2800 block of Emrich St., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $780.
• Kenneth C. Ward, 54, 25100 block of Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $580.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Romarrio A. Scott, 23, 25200 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,189.
• Steven L. Manus, 30, 2900 block of Southwest Wallace Ave., Arcadia. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $422.
• Carlos E. Rosado Fuentes, 37, Kissimmee, Florida. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $937.50.
• Heidi M. Creamer, 52, homeless. Charge: battery. Sentence: 10 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $759.
• Anthony E. Marois, 21, 900 block of Seneca Road, Venice. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Scott W. Parsons, 55, 800 block of Rutland Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Jules S. Pierre, 36, 23400 block of Avacado Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $320.
• James A. Pusateri Jr., 53, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were not prosecuted: driving without a valid license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Sentence: credit time served and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,137.
• Tiffany A. Zabreski Kammerer, 43, 400 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $975.
• Kevin L. Smiley St., 64, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: littering over 500 pounds. Another littering charge was dropped. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Keith E. McElhone, 55, 22200 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing cocaine. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Michael A. Ransom, 30, 21000 block of Jerome Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: flee or elude police. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: no motorcycle/vehicle endorsement and reckless driving. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $600.
• Michael P. Wierzbicki, 70, 12400 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft and criminal mischief. Sentence: 10 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,752.76.
• Jonathan D. McDonald, 41, homeless. Charges: petty theft, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $955.98.
• Matthew J. Michaels, 37, 400 block of Euclid St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Christopher A. Landry, 25, 22200 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking in cocaine, producing marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and selling marijuana. Sentence: five years in prison. Outstanding fees: $53,302.
• James D. Maroney, 50, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing methamphetamine was not prosecuted. Sentence: 36 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Timothy C. Walters, 19, 5500 block of SW Shores Ave., Arcadia. Charges: grand theft, two counts of burglary and petty theft. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: grand theft, grand theft auto, petty theft, burglary, grand theft of a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Sentence: 36 months in prison and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,387.
• Tristin D. Murphy, 34, 2600 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charges: battery, four counts of battery on a an officer or firefighter and one count of depriving an officer of protection or communications. Sentence: 364 days in jail and 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,375.
• Juan M. Lopez Jr., 19, 5300 block of SW Wells Ave., Arcadia. Charge: six counts of burglary, five counts of petty theft, grand theft auto and two counts of grand theft. Sentence: 54 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $39,512.02.
• Seth Williams, 46, Clearwater. Charge: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Miguel A. Castro, 28, Framingham, Massachusetts. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit time served and 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
—Compiled by Christy Feinberg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.