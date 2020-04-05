The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Steven Lee Halstead, 36, 1900 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Latorie Dandrea Jernigan, 35, 22300 block of Buffalo Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Michael William Ray Arneson, 46, 2100 block of Logsdon St., North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• John Nathan Algar, 24, 1000 block of Fletcher St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Kenneth Wallace James, 29, 100 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charges: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation and obstructing justice-tampering in a third-degree felony proceeding.
• Darshan Rajkaran, 33, 1300 block of Razorbill Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Troy V. Yarborough, 28, 1400 block of S.E. Pear St., Arcadia. Charge: battery.
• Dawn Violet Castagne, 39, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• William Ernest Blow II, 37, 21600 block of Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Samantha Lee Mejia Avila, 20, 12300 block of Mitchell Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence.
• Patricia Dawn Keil, 32, 11200 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Martina Marie Tararcyk, 58, 100 block of Godfrey Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Ryan Joseph Maurer, 20, 9100 block of Carnation Ave., Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lindsey Ann Ewing, 35, 1300 block of Tudor Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brittany Marie Cross, 28, 25100 block of Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Russelle Lee Wyatt, 23, New York Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: contributing to the delinquency by causing child to commit a delinquent act.
• Ejai Gemice Ernestene O'Brien, 23, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Daniel David O'Brien, 39, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
The following case was entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Robert Christopher Unger Sr., 33, 3300 block of Port Charlotte Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Guy Joseph Maltese, 49, 400 block of Cerromar Lane, Venice. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash with injury or damage and driving while license is suspended or revoked. A failure to appear charge was dropped. Sentence: nine months in jail. Outstanding fees: $698.
• Bennie Mitchel Carroll, 56, 400 block of Tabor St., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 15 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Ruben Eliecer Bernet, 68, 500 block of E. Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon. Sentence: 10 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Keneth Roy Barajas, 58, Denver, Colorado. Charge: giving a false name. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Wesley John Pickrell, 42, 9100 block of Migue Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register as a convicted felon and trespassing. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $814.
• Gretchen Leigh Brasher, 46, 200 block of Harwick St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
