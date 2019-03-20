The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Joel R. Furlow, 28, 4000 block of Yucatan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of 3 grams or less of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Richard E. Dickman, 42, 600 block of Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Charge: giving a false name.
• Joshua K. Stewart, 32, Cape Coral. Charges: loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence.
• Demarco L. Tibbetts, 35, 5300 block of Sago Palm Road, North Port. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Yumet A. Reyes, 41, Pompano, Florida. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Peter B. O’Brien Jr., 39, homeless. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Jeremiah L. Waters, 44, homeless. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Tyler A. Breedlove, 25, 2700 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Alonso Albino, 57, 20100 block of Helms Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Richard E. Blanding, 65, 100 block of Ceyenne St., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Leanne M. Brucker, 49, 200 block of S. New York Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest without violence.
• Brian A. Garrett, 28, 1600 block of Rattle Lane, North Port. Charge: fraud false owner info pawned items less than $300.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Marcia Wood, 57, 6024 Quince St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Stephen A. Scering, 47, 3200 block of Cardiff St., Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and burglary.
The following defendants entered a pre-trial diversion program:
• Rodrika A. Randolph, 28, 300 block of West Myrtle St., Arcadia. Charges: petty theft and possession of anti-shoplifting control device countermeasure.
• Brice D. Reynolds, 25, 21300 block of Hepner Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bryan L. Zamora, 19, 2400 block of Acacia Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Philip A. Pelham Jr., 25, 22300 block of Elmira Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Celeste C. Caprino, 18, 6300 block of Myrtlewood Road, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were transferred to another court:
• Anthoni M. Magnane, 21, 22200 block of New York Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing and resisting an officer with violence.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• David W. Melnyk, 25, North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $433.
• Scott R. E. Parsons, 28, 800 block of Rutland Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $779.
• Dmitrij Polutaradnev, 52, homeless. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $357.
• Brian K. Morris, 39, 23400 block of Wickens Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing and disorderly intoxication. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Dylan A. S. Rodgers, 26, homeless. Charge: giving a false name. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Christopher J. Tener, 18, 21300 block of Percy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: disturbing the peace. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Jason L. Harper Sr., 42, 3700 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Giselle Valdez Salazar, 25, Naples. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Jeremy P. Peters, 31, 200 block of S. Waterway Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Daniel E. Rexrode, 47, 100 block of Oldenburgh Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Matthew L. Weber, 32, homeless. Charge: driving while license is suspended. The charges of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a drug paraphernalia were dropped or not prosecuted. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Twanetta T. Rozier, 34, Orlando. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of introducing contraband into a correctional facility was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Robert Cousar Jr., 49, 500 block of Fitzhugh Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: four months in jail and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Paul F. Meiller, 61, 4300 block of Guard St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering or prowling. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 40 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $472.
• Dennis W. Martin, 50, 2000 block of Tinker St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest without violence. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Joshua J. Rice, 42, 20200 block of Lorette Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Charges of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $220.
• Fabian O. Walters, 41, Tampa. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Jerry A. Reed Jr., 29, 300 block of Ambler St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license is suspended or revoked. A charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence was dropped. Sentence: 18 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $852.
• Jason D. White, 43, 4300 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and use of fraudulently obtained/false receipt. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $457.
• Travis A. Price, 29, 2700 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. A charge of resisting an officer with violence was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Leodegario G. Mejia Jr., 25, Park Place Estates, Arcadia. Charge: battery on an officer. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: resisting arrest without violence, battery and failure to appear. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,054.
• Karen C. Thompson, Charge: petty theft. The charges of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and possessing drug paraphernalia were not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $632.50.
• James R. Williams Jr., 43, 1800 block of Polly Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one count of possession of a new legend drug without a prescription were not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $742.40.
• Vincent E. Azbell, 31, 700 block of Dobell Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: lewd lascivious offense against a child aged 12-16 and sexual battery on a child aged 12-16. Sentence: 10 years in prison and five years of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,018.
• Eric A. Nealon, 27, 300 block of 300 E. Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: unlawful sexual activity with a minor. Two additional charges were not prosecuted along with one charge of possessing more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 96 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,380.
• Kyle L. Bratcher, 33, 3400 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling, resisting an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, grand theft auto and criminal mischief. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: petty theft and grand theft. Sentence: 11 years in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,354.
—Compiled by Christy Feinberg
