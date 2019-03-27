The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Bertram S. Hassett, 36, 800 block of W. Tarpon Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Kelly L. Dawson, 40, 25700 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Deone S. Greer, 22, 21500 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Kyle L. Howard, 18, 300 block of Bollenger St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Antonio M. Glover, 31, St. Petersburg. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Darrin G. Williams, 52, 2200 block of Clemsdairy St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• James A. McLeod, 53, Myakka City. Charge: battery.
• Christina N. Moreno, 35, 21400 block of Kenyon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Troy L. McClary Jr., 27, 500 block of E. Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Salvatore N. Lacerenza, 33, 7200 block of Salon Road, North Port. Charges: burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, kidnapping and criminal mischief.
• Michael P. Brennan, 34, 300 block of Kostoner St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following defendants entered a pre-trial diversion program:
• Kaycee L. Caffee, 29, Bunker Place, Rotonda. Charge: battery.
The following cases were transferred to another court:
• Gregorio Garcia Jr., 28, 12000 block of Weimar Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. A charge of aggravated assault was dropped.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Devon M. Groover, 29, 3700 block of Annapolis Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Marvin M. Cunningham, 62, Osage Beach, Missouri. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $982.
• Marina Alfaro Alfaro, 43, Lehigh Acres. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $968.
• Cailey M. Dills, 19, 8300 block of Elijo Court, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. A charge of possessing 3 grams or less of a controlled substance was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $982.
• Samantha A. Meyer, 24, 4000 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $667.
• Joseph M. Walsh, 29, 11300 block of Poplin Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $830.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Pasquale Malagisi, 57, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: abandonment of animal. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $976.
• Peggy D. Ford, 36, 30300 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license is suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and violation of pretrial release. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,010.
• Mary L. Bard, 28, Englewood. Charges: felony battery, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and assault. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing and two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: six months in jail and two years of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,076.
• Jesse J. Hornbake, 26, 26100 block of Stillwater Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were not prosecuted: possessing drug paraphernalia and burglary of an occupied dwelling. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Thomas E. Daniels, 49, homeless. Charges: petty theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.10.
• Jeffrey E. Hamm, 43, 1200 block of SW Hollingsworth, Arcadia. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register as a convicted felon. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $567.
• Eezay Kendley, 37, homeless. Charge: petty theft, trespassing. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $357.
• Gregory E. Kadlec, 50, 500 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• William E. Woodbury, Jr., 30, 1300 block of Willnat St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release. A charge of battery was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Wyatt J. Hall, 25, 21500 block of Mallory St., Port Charlotte. Charge: willfully defraud/attempt to defraud urine drug test. Sentence: three months in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Matthew Greenwood, 35, 21600 block of Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register as a convicted felon and petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $670.
• Jarrett A. Waters, 23, 14500 block of Armada Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Jason E. Graham, 25, 27200 block of Whitman Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: nine month of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Samantha L. Fox, 28, 300 block of Waterside St., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $285.
• Marquise T. Faison, 22, 400 block of E. Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $570.
• Adam J. Burke, 39, Detroit, Michigan. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $822.
• Tyler C. Lupinetti, 22, 2600 block of Pronto Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest without violence. The following charges were dropped: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and obstructing police divulge police radio info to aid suspect. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Teresa C. M. Stankich, 31, 20400 block of Lorenzo Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and violation of pretrial release conditions. Sentence: credit time served. Outstanding fees: $759.
• Dmaurio D. Williams, 39, 400 block of Showalter Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $485.
• Daniel A. Spoonamore, 35, 700 block of Michigan Ave., Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana was dropped. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Brandon J. Basit, 19, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,087.
• Matthew J. Elston, 27, 3700 block of Ash St., Punta Gorda. Charge: carrying a weapon in open. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Justin M. Marquis, 23, 3300 block of Elkcam Blvd.., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $372.
• Joshua J. Harding, 27, 6600 block of Elmwood Drive, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $572.
• Carl W. Whited, 45, 4900 block of Cromey Road, North Port. Charge: disturbing the peace. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Casey L. Green, 31, 2100 block of Corfell St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: eight months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,490.
• Anthony S. Jasinski, 28, Depew, New York. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana. A charge of giving a false name was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served and 12 months on probation. Outstanding fees: $1,590.
• Clifford J. Owens Jr., 39, Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 30 days in jail and eight months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,288.
• Miquez D. Johnson, 24, St. Petersburg. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,139.
• Jason M. Gilmer, 39, homeless. Charges: trespassing and possession of a firearm or a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Sentence: 10 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Eunice R. Hutchins, 45, 100 block of Rowland Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,042.
—Compiled by Christy Feinberg
