The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Arthur B. Via Jr., 63, 300 block of Duxbury Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court.
• Melissa L. Ault, 43, 3200 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Erika A. Joya, 26, Clewiston, Florida. Charge: battery.
• Timothy E. LaPointe, 51, 8400 block of Truman St., Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Keshaun M. Williams, 20, Boundary Blvd., Rotonda. Charge: aggravated battery when victim is pregnant.
• Samuel A. Mickey, 40, 27400 block of Aloha Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
• Marcia L. Wood, 57, 6000 block of Quince St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• John C. Apodaca, 46, 21200 block of Coachman Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of an injunction for protection.
• Johnny Alexander, 44, 2300 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery on a person 65 or older and battery.
• Jeffrey L. Jackson, 52, 800 block of East Seventh St., Englewood. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older.
• Nicholas J. Potter, 33, 24100 block of Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Angela N. Birkholz, 35, 100 block of Easton Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft auto.
• David W. Schumacher Jr., 34, 3200 block of Sherwood Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Christopher D. Cole, 30, Cape Coral. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Peter J. Rothwell, 27, 100 block of Norman St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Ryan D. Williams, 31, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua D. Borst, 39, 22200 block of Montrose Ave., North Port. Charge: battery.
• Cynthia M. Madden, 50, 23200 block of Kim Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and resisting an officer with violence. A charge of resisting an officer without violence was dropped.
• Kathryn C. Casa, 20, 2900 block of Thurston Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of alcohol by a person younger than 21.
• Cody J. Demeyere, 22, Lehigh Acres. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Benjamin G. Gerding, 34, Bonita Springs. Charge: grand theft.
• Budeesh Siewrattan, 69, 2500 block of Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing.
The following defendants entered a pre-trial diversion program:
• Angel M. Cuadrado Sanchez, 26, Sarasota. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were transferred to another court:
• Frederick T. Houle, 65, 4000 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage and DUI with serious bodily injury.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Ricky Barbosa Jr., 25, 2600 block of Pronto Lane, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $465.
• Janet L. Aud, 58, 28800 block of Bermont Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,082.
• Duane L. Queen Jr., 24, 1500 block of Scarlett Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,183.
• Tenecia M. Saunders, 36, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,215.
• Peter B. O’Brien Jr., 39, homeless in Englewood. Charge: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana. A charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked was not prosecuted. Sentence: three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $710.
• Kaitlin E. Zahorsky, 20, 4500 block of Flint Drive, North Port. Charge: false owner info for pawned items less than $300. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: trafficking in stolen property and false owner info for pawned items less than $300. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $660.
• Cynfaney J. Leuth, 21, 2100 block of Altitude Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $617.
• Kristie A. Miller, 34, 26100 block of Explorer Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $560.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Megan D. Brelsford, 35, 1800 block of S.W. County Road 769, Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Kevin R. Caldwell, 53, homeless in Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Devon S. Jacobs, 26, 10300 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: disturbing the peace. A charge of resisting without violence was dropped. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Caleb I. Alvarado, 19, 3400 block of Nekoosa St., North Port. Charge: petty theft. A charge of obtaining merchant refund with false information was dropped. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Justin E. Larson, 34, homeless in Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Skye E. Grissinger, 26, homeless in Englewood. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. A charge of possessing drug paraphernalia was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• James J. Culotta Jr., 46, homeless in Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Britny L. Burgess, 31, 23100 block of Nancy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• William G. McNeill Jr., 37, 16000 block of Aralia Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Jacob T. Reece, 20, 20400 block of Emerald Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: four months in jail. Outstanding fees: $759.
• Amanda M. Culpepper, 36, 29400 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $759.
• Jason N. Motz, 46, 100 block of Caddy Road, Rotonda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,415.
• Marissa N. C. Spooner, 25, 200 block of Hunter St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $558.
• Gary Fordyce, 55, 23400 block of Harper Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $988.
• Brian J. Hoiem, 38, 26100 block of Madras Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,322.
• Joshua R. Wagner, 34, homeless in Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of pass/forged/alter bank bill/note/etc. and three counts of grand theft. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: nine months in jail. Outstanding fees: $2,658.
• Abigail A. Gack, 28, 1300 block of Yorkshire St., Port Charlotte. Charges: selling/giving/serving alcohol to a person younger than 21 and selling/delivering/giving tobacco to a minor. A charge of failing to appear was dropped. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $422.
• Paxton L. Stratton Jr., 20, 22400 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on the following charges: selling marijuana and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,680.
• Nikolay V. Maldzhiev, 41, 3400 block of Croton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: disturbing the peace and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $973.
• Amanda K. Parks, 27, homeless in North Port. Charges: possession of a new legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,188.
• Kiaeran S. Washington, 22, 800 block of Harris Road, Arcadia. Charge: two counts of grand theft. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,280.
• Jarrett A. Waters, 23, 14500 block of Armada Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft auto, resisting an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of fleeing to elude and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 16 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,589.
• Hal M. Wander, 22, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft and resisting an officer without violence. A charge of burglary was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $470.
• Thaddeus J. Majtyka Jr., 34, 29200 block of Bryan Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and loitering or prowling. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Michael P. Saccente, 23, 600 block of Ellicot Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. A charge of trafficking in stolen property was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $570.
• Lara M. Perkins, 47, 3600 block of Whitman St., North Port. Charges: battery and criminal mischief. A charge of robbery by sudden snatching was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Whisper R. Parker, 23, 3500 block of Adeline St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing, two counts of burglary and two counts of petty theft. Sentence: one year and one day in prison. Outstanding fees: $2,713.
• Gerald M. Lemmon, 29, 3100 block of Sunrise Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $50.
• Kevin M. McDonald, 38, Bradenton. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and battery. Sentence: credit for time served and 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,296.60.
• Kenneth R. Hicks, 23, 12100 block of Diversey Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served and one year of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,085.
• Jacob A. Lewis, 21, 3500 block of Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: Outstanding fees: $1,791.
• Matthew E. Wharton, 42, 3500 block of Vasco St., Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license is suspended or revoked, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 16 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $2,256.
• Michael J. Walders, 39, homeless in Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary, criminal mischief and failure to register as a convicted felon. A charge of grand theft was dropped. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Adam J. Smith, 32, 2200 block of Taunt St., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft, two counts of burglary, petty theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 24 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $2,206.
• Euridice V. Mullen, 53, Davie, Florida. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served and six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,140.
• Jason M. Simon, 39, 5400 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude police officers. The following charges were not prosecuted: giving a false name, driving while license is suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $950.
• Chad R. Gibson, 34, Terre Haute, Indiana. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,135.
— Compiled by Christy Feinberg
