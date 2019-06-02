The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• George F. Woosley, 79, 23100 block of Brinson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older.
• John H. Anthony, 51, 23300 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joy A. Tanner, 55, 23000 block of Peru Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting arrest without violence.
• Felix Morales Jr., 31, 5200 block of Guava Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: giving a false name.
• Zachary R. Rogala, 28, 26300 block of Nadir Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft.
• Arthur B. Via Jr., 64, 300 block of Duxbury Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release condition.
• Robert Vaughn, 69, 200 block of W. Henry St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Angela N. Birkholz, 35, 100 block of Easton Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Andrew Daphnis, 37, 25600 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a new legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jefford Selinger, 52, 22300 block of Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of anew legend drug without a prescription.
• Christina M. Snow, 40, 2900 block of Crane Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Anthony T. Bertucci, 50, 100 block of Appian St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a new legend drug without a prescription.
• Dennis W. Andrews III, 37, 6100 block of Golf Course Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Kenneth R. Hicks, 23, 12100 block of Diversey Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Derrick J. Wilson, 30, Milton, Florida. Charge: grand theft.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Michael J. Ligbo, 28, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joseph S. Gaydos Jr., 28, 16600 block of Acapulco Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft.
• Carmella L. Cooper, 50, Enid, Oklahoma. Charge: battery.
• Bethany M. Bird, 21, 13500 block of Lease Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Dahlia T. Flowers, 39, Fort Myers. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
The following cases were transferred to another court:
• Stephen W. Brennan, 62, Cape Coral. Charges: expose sexual organs and lewd or lascivious exhibition.
• Katherine M. Perri, 42, Sarasota. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Alex Frometa, 35, 2400 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $918.
• Suruj S. Bidasee, 29, 300 block of Lindor St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $780.
• Christopher J. Cusker, 68, unknown address. Charges: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: eight months of probation. Outstanding fees: $821.50.
• Daniel A. Joseph, 23, 400 block of Comstock St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,080.
• Kobe M. Jackson, 21, 23200 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $780.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Stretton L. Gramlich, 72, 800 block of Islamorada Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $300.
• Richard M. Dougan, 63, 1100 block of Campagna Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• John B. Foy Jr., 41, 4300 block of Illan Road, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $852.50.
• Marie C. Irons, 56, 22100 block of Belinda Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Michael F. Harris, 63, 800 block of Hazel St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Carissa A. Holmes, 38, 26000 block of Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Shamar D. Blair, 22, 23000 block of Nugent Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped: giving a false name and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $572.
• Jessica L. Heyduk, 31, 22000 block of Gatewood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Nicole S. Cabral, 27, 8300 block of Malcolm Ave., North Port. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 37 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $382.65.
• Christopher D. Cooper, 35, homeless in Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Derek M. Boggs, 30, 500 block of Spruce St. NW., Port Charlotte. Charge: disturbing the peace. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Nicole M. Crea, 29, 4000 block of Wooley Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Askia M. M. Forman, 32, 4000 block of Dotham St., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: four months in jail. Outstanding fees: $572.
• Isaac J. Borst, 33, 22200 block of Montrose Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: disturbing the peace. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Tammy L. Coleman, 26, 21400 block of Mallory Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $670.
• Justin C. Hamilton Kline, 34, 24400 block of Duke Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: disturbing the peace. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
