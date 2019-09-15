The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Jose Luis Olvera, 22, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Timothy James Holmes, 34, 1400 block of Upshaw Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ashley Nicole Kudlach, 34, 700 block of Trojan Road, Venice. Charge: petty theft-three or more convictions.
• Angela Mae Meacham, 40, 22000 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and introducing contraband into a detention facility.
• Robert James Miller, 31, 2500 block of Carmen St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and burglary of an occupied dwelling.
• Michael Dennis Contin, 46, 2400 block of Santee St., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Wesley Philip Greus, 36, 8300 block of Roosevelt Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Bradley Jordon Greus, 33, 8300 block of Roosevelt Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Christopher Patrick Bigness, 31, 7200 block of Crock Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Angela Sue Martin, 40, homeless. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Ashley Mae Marie Harper, 33, 2100 block of Tinker St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft.
• Brigitte Seuffert, 34, 14000 block of Willow Glen, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Shannon Lee Hoeckel, 40, Hull Court, Placida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nathan David Toland, 30, 2800 block of Cabaret St., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing.
• Franklin Matthew Morgan Jr., 54, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Melissa Frances Johnston, 47, 8200 block of Archie St., Englewood. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Demetrius Amos Donyell Golden, 43, Valrico, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lee Patrick Dunne, 30, Astoria, New York. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence.
• Jerry Don Gober, 42, 6100 block of Talbor St., North Port. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence.
The following cases were entered into pretrial diversion:
• Lori Angela Segur, 53, 8200 block of Bayside Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Michelle Roseanne Robinson, 41, Lehigh Acres. Charge: battery.
• Jenna P. Mierzejewski, 25, 23300 block of Judge Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joana Marie Milobowski, 27, 3300 block of Leechburgh St., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary and grand theft. Two additional burglary charges were dropped.
The following case was transferred to another court:
• Tyler Dustin Davis, 27, 3400 block of Dover Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of an injunction for protection. A charge of burglary to an occupied dwelling was dropped.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Gloria Castaneda Andres, 40, Immokalee. Charge: harvest endangered plant without a permit. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Juana Pedro, 30, Immokalee. Charge: harvest endangered plant without a permit. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Samantha Lynn Anderson, 32, 23500 block of Charleston Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: false statement of ownership to a second-hand dealer and trafficking in stolen property. Sentence: 30 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $660.
• Ashley Jeanette Carlock, 31, 300 block of Boundary Road, Englewood. Charges: grand theft and using/possessing another person’s ID without consent. A charge of credit card theft was not prosecuted, and a failure to appear charge was dropped. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $560.
• Jammie Sue Denny, 39, 6300 block of Cutler Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $610.
• Brandon Lamont Thomas, 35, 22700 block of Bayshore Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: passing forged or altered bank bill, note, etc., and grand theft. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,762.50.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Dean Eugene Bain, 49, 9100 block of Griggs Road, Grove City. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of tampering with physical evidence was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Stephen Michael Dorobiala, 38, 2300 block of Delevan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of .15 or higher or with a passenger younger than 18 and driving while license is suspended or revoked. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,623.
• Thomas Michael Bobo, 35, homeless. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Roberto Rivera Jr., 33, 800 block of Palmetto Drive N.E., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Thomas James Aprile, 39, homeless. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Brett David Landy, 44, homeless. Charge: petty theft-three or more convictions. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Sade Alexander Dixon, 28, 5300 block of Bayley St., North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• William Kenneth Blount, 22, 4500 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Henry Randall Lowe, 44, 4900 block of N.W. Royal Palm, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 35, 3900 block of Mays Court Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with no motor vehicle registration. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Dezirae Nycole Mustepher, 29, 2500 block of Camelot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Kareem Lamar James, 37, 1100 block of Sanford St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and failure to appear. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,585.
• Nicole Marie Tanguay, 35, 23100 block of Glen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $372.
• Ashley Chanel Harris, 30, 6200 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Autumn Gayle Dennisleigh, 40, homeless. Charge: battery. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,017.
• Christopher Allen Campbell, 28, 4100 block of River Bank Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. An additional charge was dropped. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Christopher Milton Dalton, 40, North Fort Myers. Charge: Florida Fish and Wildlife level two violation. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $520.
• Daniel Allen Spoonamore, 35, 700 block of Michigan Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: nine months in jail. Outstanding fees: $802.
• Seth Tyler Chancy, 20, 2100 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. A failure to appear charge was dropped. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $419.65.
• Bradley Wade Church, 31, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of opium or derivative with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trafficking in opium or derivative, possession of opium or derivative with intent to sell and possession of schedule III or IV drugs with intent to sell. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Francisco Ivan Colon Baez, 21, 3500 block of Cake Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of burglary. An additional battery charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $866.
• Charles Curtis Anderson, 31, 800 block of Wright St., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. An additional charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: one year and one day in prison. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Tony J. Kane, 40, 31800 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: trespassing, resisting an officer without violence and criminal mischief. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,007.
• Samuel Lawrence Dabolt, 33, Tampa. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a schedule I or schedule II synthetic narcotic with intent to sell. Sentence: two years of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Carl Michael Lischer, 50, 23300 block of Fullerton Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft-three or more convictions. Sentence: 24 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $602.
• Kristian Michael Gupta, 19, 13500 block of Newport Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,017.
• Christine Linda Daggett, 45, homeless. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a valid license. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and failure to appear. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $572.
• Luis Ramon Garcia Montanez, 48, 5000 Chaves Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of an accident without giving aid. A failure to appear charge was dropped. Sentence: 22 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $740.
Compiled by Christy Feinberg
