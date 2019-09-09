The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• John Michael Doherty, 26, 400 block of Auburn Lake Circle, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• John Curtis Speicher, 24, 400 block of Crystal Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Edward Dewelden Breneman Jr., 38, 23300 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Durand Dijoun Demetiu Colbert, 29, Fort Myers. Charges: driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alex Justin Hurst, 32, 1900 block of S.E. West Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew Johnathon Gilliard, 46, Wauchula. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brandy Michelle Stone, 36, Jacksonville. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alexis Dorine Earhart, 37, 8400 block of San Pablo Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tiffany Grace Beasley, 32, 8900 block of S.W. Rabbit Trail, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Travis Matthew Willis, 35, 300 block of Grenada St N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Mathew Allen Ward, 33, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation.
• Kendrick Devon Watson, 23, Avon Park, Florida. Charges: grand theft auto and giving a false name.
• Darren Michael Gruis, 30, 200 block of Rio de Janiero, Deep Creek. Charge: battery.
• Robin Lynn Palermo, 44, homeless. Charge: loitering or prowling.
The following cases were nolle prosequi:
• Jose Manuel Rivera Gimenez, 45, 200 block of Orduna Drive, North Port. Charge: violation of an injunction for protection.
• Michael Douglas Shay, 47, 100 block of Via Madonna, Englewood. Charge: battery and violation of pretrial release condition.
• Mary Elizabeth Vasquez, 62, Jay Em, Wyoming. Charges: petty theft and carrying a concealed weapon or electric weapon device.
• Timothy Price Pirtle, 35, 1200 block of Armsdale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: abandoned vessel.
• Robbie Jayden White, 35, 12200 block of Paramount Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing 3 grams or less of a controlled substance was dropped.
The following cases were transferred to another court:
• Trevor Michael Glenn, 27, 100 block of Jennifer Drive, Rotonda. Charge: violate no contact order.
• Brian Keith Brown, 48, 11100 block of Palmerston Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: habitually driving while license is suspended or revoked. A charge of attach registration license plate not assigned was dropped.
• Ryan Arthur Spears, 35, 3700 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Jesse Taylor Kuper, 21, homeless. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $380.
• Jennifer Curry, 48, 100 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda. Charge: disturbing the peace. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $565.
• Michael T. Russo, 52, 3300 block of Sikeston Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana. A charge of possessing marijuana with intent to sell was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $710.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• William Joseph Schwartz, 59, 600 block of Forest Hill St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: five months in jail. Outstanding fees: $759.
• Lazaro Elias, 54, 5000 block of Chaves Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: two counts of battery. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $759.
• Amanda Kay Gross, 24, 400 block of N. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charge: petty theft of property. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $570.
• Michael Paul Anderson, 38, 1600 block of Oketo St., North Port. Charges: grand theft and possession of a handcuff key. Sentence: 42 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $652.
• Richard Francis King, 64, 800 block of Phyllis St., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing and disturbing the peace. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Robert R. Grundborg, 52, 18800 block of Lake Worth Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $785.
• Tyler Edward Nelson, 29, 23000 block of Peru Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was not prosecuted. Sentence: 10 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Jayjuana Jaynisha Simmons, 22, Tampa. Charge: retail theft. A charge of failure to appear was dropped. Sentence: three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Daniel Richard Hall Sr., 36, 4400 block of Church St., Punta Gorda. Charges: carrying a concealed firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $565.
• Nathaniel Frederick Jr., 61, homeless. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $422.
Compiled by Christy Feinberg
• Otis McNealy, 60, 300 block of Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 24 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Roan Wynd Elgart, 44, 400 block of Costner St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: violation of nonresident exemption driver’s license, two counts of failure to appear and failure to register vehicle within 10 days of residency. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $915.
• Alfredo Torres, 56, 17100 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: two counts of selling a schedule I or synthetic narcotic. The following charges were not prosecuted: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,680.
• Kizzy Ann Wade, 41, homeless. Charges: two counts of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: failure to appear, possession of cocaine, two counts of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a house of worship and selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of public housing. Sentence: 15 years in prison. Outstanding fees: $802.
