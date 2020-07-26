PORT CHARLOTTE — A frisky feline may have been the culprit of a small kitchen fire on Friday evening.
Charlotte County Fire and EMS received a call at 8:21 p.m. about a possible fire in an apartment complex located in the 1900 block of Kings Highway.
Neighbors reported that they could smell smoke coming from somewhere in the building.
First responders arrived at 8:30 p.m. and saw smoke coming from a top unit of a building. Firefighters found a small fire near the stove in an apartment on the third story.
The owner was not home at the time, but a cat and a dog were rescued. Neither were harmed.
Firefighters took two pressurized water containers up to the apartment and extinguished the fire at 8:38 p.m.
“The owner said the cat has a habit of jumping up on the stove and it has a push button start, so that’s possibly the cause of the fire,” said spokesperson Todd Dunn.
Florida Power & Light was called and electricity was shut off at the unit.
“There was not a lot of fire damage, mostly smoke damage to the drywall,” Dunn said.
Crews did not find anything suspicious at the scene.
