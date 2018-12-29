Here are some fun things to do, see, and eat in Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach this New Year’s Eve:
Noon Year’s Eve Party at Mid-County Regional Library. Visit facebook.com/CCLibraries. Dec. 31, 11:00 am–noon. 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
New Year’s Eve Bowling Party at Treasure Lanes. Visit facebook.com/TreasureLanes. Dec. 31, 5:00–10:00 pm. 1059 Tamiami Tr., Port Charlotte
New Year’s Eve Celebration at The Blue Turtle. Visitfacebook.com/Blueturtlepg. Dec. 31, 5:00 pm–1:00 am. 139 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda
SandBar Tiki & Grille New Year’s Eve Party with Maiden Cane Visit facebook.com/SandBarTikiGrille and facebook.com/Maidencane. Dec. 31, 5:30 pm–1:00 am. 1975 Beach Rd., Englewood
New Year’s Eve Gourmet Dinner at Kingsway Country Club Visit facebook.com/KingswayCountryClub. Dec. 31, 6:00–8:00 pm. 13625 S.W. Kingsway Cir., Port Charlotte
New Year’s Eve Party with the Kate Keys Band at Beyond the Sea Visit facebook.com/beyondthesearestaurant. Dec. 31, 6:00 pm–midnight. 3555 S. Access Rd., Englewood
Ring in 2019 at Hurricane Charley’s with American Made Visit facebook.com/Hurricane-Charleys-RawBarandGrill. Dec. 31, 6:00 pm–12:01 am. 300 Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda
Old Year’s aka New Year’s Eve Party at Patsy’s Caribbean Delight Visit facebook.com/HiDefEntertainment. Dec. 31, 6:00 pm–1:00 am. 320 Tamiami Tr., Port Charlotte
New Year’s Eve Celebration at Fishermen’s Village Visit facebook.com/fishermensvillage. Dec. 31, 6:00 pm–1:00 am. 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda
New Year’s Eve Party at Dean’s South of the Border Visit facebook.com/Deanstexmex. Dec. 31, 6:00 pm–1:00 pm. 130 Tamiami Tr., Punta Gorda
Bring on the New Year by Charlotte Players Visit facebook.com/CharlottePlayers. Dec. 31, 6:30–7:30 pm and 9:00–11:00 pm. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Cir., Port Charlotte
NYE 2019 Visit facebook.com/88KeysFlorida and facebook.com/TheWyvernHotel. Dec. 31, 7:00 pm–midnight. 101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda
New Year’s Eve Party at End Zone Sports Grille Visit facebook.com/TheEndZone4. Dec. 31, 7:00 pm–2:00 am. 2440 S. McCall Rd., Englewood
New Year’s Eve Dinner at La Fiorentina Visit facebook.com/lafiorentinapg. Dec. 31, 8:00 pm–midnight. 10361 Tamiami Tr., Punta Gorda
Bring in the New Year with Docta D at Two Brothers Hoodoo Lounge Visit facebook.com/2brotherscc. Dec. 31, 8:00 pm–1:00 am. 4300 Kings Hwy, Unit 415, Port Charlotte
Under the Sea New Year’s Eve at Harpoon Harry’s featuring The Boogiemen Live Visit facebook.com/harpoonharrys and facebook.com/Mike-RileyandtheBoogieMen. Dec. 31, 8:00 pm–2:00 am. 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda
New Year’s Eve Party at Last Chance Saloon Call (941) 639-1005. Dec. 31, 8:00 pm–2:00 am. 25354 Marion Ave., Punta Gorda
New Year’s Eve Party with Tolerance Zero at Charlie’s Pub Visit facebook.com/tolerancezeroband. Dec. 31, 9:00 pm–1:00 am. 3496 Tamiami Tr., Port Charlotte
TT’s (The Tiki) Bar New Year’s Eve Celebration Visit facebook.com/thetikibarpg. Dec. 31, 9:00 pm–1:00 am. 33 Tamiami Tr., Punta Gorda
New Year’s Eve with Mike Imbasciani & his Bluez Rockerz at Leroy’s Southern Kitchen and Bar Search “Leroy’s Southern Kitchen-Bar” and “Mike Imbasciani & his BluezRockerz” on Facebook. Dec. 31, 9:00 pm–1:00 am. 201 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda
Rendezvous New Year’s Eve Bash at White Rabbit Saloon Visit facebook.com/TheWhiteRabbitSaloon and facebook.com/RendezvousEnglewood. Dec. 31, 9:00 pm–1:00 am. 8282 Wiltshire Dr., Port Charlotte
New Year’s Eve 2019 Celebration at The Placida Pearl Bar & Nightclub Visit facebook.com/placidapearl. Dec. 31, 9:00 pm–2:00 am. 2643 Placida Rd., Placida
Christmas Lights Canal Cruises
The Original Christmas Light Canal Cruises with King Fisher Fleet Visit facebook.com/kingfisherfleet and kingfisherfleet.com. Dec. 1–31, 6:00 pm, 7:30 pm, 9:00 pm. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda
Christmas Light Tours on the Calusa Queen Visit facebook.com/PRCAirboattours. Dec. 1–31, various times. Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Ct., Punta Gorda
For more information on this listing visit: https://www.charlotteharbortravel.com/blog/post/new-years-eve-to-dos/.
