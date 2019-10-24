Florida wildlife officials reported this week that they euthanized a Florida panther suffering from an apparent neurological disorder also afflicting some bobcats in the region.
Some of the cats have been seen on trail cameras struggling to walk and exhibit problems with their rear legs.
Preliminary results from the panther necropsy and another of a bobcat showed both animals had "neurological damage," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission stated this week in a press release.
But what's causing the condition affecting Florida panthers and bobcats still has not been determined, FWC announced on social media this week.
"We are making progress in the pursuit of the answer," the agency said.
Necropsy results of a second panther are pending, FWC reported. The state is still awaiting full reports on all the animals including toxicology to investigate exposure to pesticides and other poisons. All panther and bobcat cases tested for this neurological disorder were from Collier County.
FWC said in August that one of the afflicted panthers was seen in Charlotte County.
It was in August that the commission first reported trail camera footage from Southwest Florida of panthers and bobcats struggling to walk apparently due to inability to use their hind legs. FWC believes the earliest siting of the disorder could date back to 2018 or even 2017.
In an October update, FWC reported that footage has shown so far nine panthers - mostly kittens - and two adult bobcats with the undiagnosed disorder. The other panther and bobcat were apparently found dead, and found to have the disorder.
FWC staff removed the kittens from a diseased female and are keeping them under observation. Wildlife staff made the decision to remove the female panther earlier in October, after determining that her kittens would not likely survive in the wild. They are being monitored to see if they develop symptoms.
Of their decision to remove the live female panther, FWC wrote: "FWC trail cameras... documented that the adult female panther's health was deteriorating and in October 2019, the decision was made to remove her from the wild. After a thorough examination, the decision was made to humanely euthanize the panther due to the animal's poor condition and the unlikelihood of recovery or improvement," FWC said in a statement.
Many theories have been suggested by the public and environmental activists for the troubling health decline of the bobcats and endangered panthers.
FWC has investigated many of the theories and determined certain ones are not likely, such as genetic inbreeding. On FWC's webpage, there are answers to many of the frequent questions the agency gets. Of inbreeding, which has long been a concern for the endangered panther, the commission wrote: "Because this is occurring in bobcats as well, we do not think there is a genetic component."
Likewise, the commission discounted the tick-born disease theory, saying necropsy results do not support that.
Causes still being investigated include pesticide poisoning.
Environmental activists have been quick to point out the connection with last year's bluegreen algae crisis in the Caloosahatchie River watershed. That flood of green water from Lake Okeechobee killed vast numbers of wildlife and triggered research into correlation with human neurodegenerative disease.
One of the principal investigators of the cyanobacteria and its connection to neurodegenerative diseases is Larry Brand, professor of marine biology at the University of Miami.
Brand told the Sun that cyanobacteria's link to neurologic problems such as Alzheimer's or Parkinson appears to be based on long-term exposure, so exposure last year would not fit the description.
"We're not aware of any short-term effects," he said.
Several dogs died last year after swimming in blue green algae on the afflicted areas of Florida's east coast last year, but that was due to another toxin in blue green algae - microcystin, Brand said. That can cause liver failure.
"To my knowledge, microcystin does not lead to lesions on the brain," he said.
An FWC spokesperson, Melody Kilborn, said: "We are continuing to closely monitor this condition affecting panthers and bobcats and we’re exploring several possible causes, including blue-green algae. We will continue to provide future updates at www.MyFWC.com/panther."
FWC asks for the public to continue to submit footage and pictures of wildlife that appear to have problems with their rear legs at MyFWC.com/PantherSightings and to report dead or injured panthers to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC (3922).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.