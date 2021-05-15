Charlotte Correctional Institution officers made sarcastic remarks and did nothing to help an inmate who had been raped and beaten, according to a Florida Office of the Inspector General report.
Paul Mitchell Anderson, 27, was arrested Friday on charges of sexual battery and battery. He was booked into the Charlotte County Jail, where he was being held on a $157,500 bond.
Anderson was an inmate at CCI on April 26, 2020, when he is accused of raping, beating and binding an inmate’s hands with a bed sheet. Anderson is 6 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 185 pounds, according to his booking information provided by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. The victim is slightly shorter and weighs less.
The beatings began around 6 a.m. Anderson threatened the inmate by saying, “If you don’t do what I say, I’m going to kill you,” states the report.
Others heard the victim’s screams and yelled, “What are you doing? Don’t kill him,” states the report.
A nurse woke up the victim around 9 a.m. The report does not state what the nurse did or why she was there. The report continues to state “after the nurse left, she slammed the food flap and Anderson woke up and beat him again.”
“The victim tried several times during the day shift to report the incident, but the staff would make sarcastic remarks and do nothing for him,” states the report. “Anderson watched him until around 11 (p.m.). The victim was finally able to write a note and wrote ‘he raped me.’”
When the victim saw an officer on the night shift, he gave the note to the officer who immediately got him help, states the report.
DNA taken from the sex assault examination matched Anderson’s, states the report. Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials provided those results to the state on June 16, 2020.
Anderson currently is serving three years and four months for Leon County charges of aggravated battery and battery on law enforcement, firefighter, EMS, etc.
Florida Department of Corrections officials could not be reached for comment Saturday.
