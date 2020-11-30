Two Panama City residents were arrested Wednesday on grand theft auto charges.
Deputies responded to the Hampton Inn on Sandhill Boulevard because of a suspicious vehicle. A Ford F-350 that matched a recent be-on-the-lookout alert as a suspect vehicle used in the theft of an F-250 and a trailer was spotted in the parking lot, police say. The VIN was obstructed from view and the license plate didn’t match the vehicle.
Shortly after deputies arrived, a white Honda Accord driven by Lilibeth Martinez, 35, pulled up extremely close to the truck. Alexis Mora-Reyes, 34, was in the passenger seat, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies found a be-on-the-lookout alert that identified the two as suspects in recent cargo thefts and grand theft auto cases. In a search of Martinez, a deputy found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue inside of her bra.
The Honda Accord that the two were sitting in was recently stolen out of Miramar, Florida, according to the Sheriff's Office.
In their hotel room, deputies found a “bump key” — a shaved down key that’s commonly used to steal vehicles. Several tractor keys were also found, according to the Sheriff's Office, and multiple tractors have been stolen out of Florida recently.
Martinez and Mora-Reyes were arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for grand theft of a motor vehicle. Mora-Reyes also received a charge of violation of probation.
When Martinez was brought into the jail, a gram of methamphetamine was found in her pocket. She was additionally charged with introduction of contraband into a detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“Our deputies are vigilant and aware of the criminal trends,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a statement. “Through collaboration with the community by locking doors and reporting suspicious activity, we can eliminate opportunities for these types of criminals to gain access to your property.”
Due to reports of vehicle thefts throughout the state, additional investigations on both suspects are active, CCSO said.
